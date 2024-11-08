Leave the car at home…

If you’re heading to Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Ride this weekend, you can now use the Dubai Metro to get to the venue.

In order to help shuttle riders to the starting points, Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has just announced an extension to the current the Dubai Metro timings.

On the RTA’s official Instagram, it announced that the Dubai Metro Red and Green Line will run from 3am until midnight on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

So if you were worried about getting to the venue, worry no more. Just ensure you bring your nol cards with you and that you have sufficient balance.

About Dubai Ride

Dubai Ride takes place this weekend on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Now in its fifth edition, the cycling race offers both seasoned cyclists and beginners an unforgettable experience, cycling up Sheikh Zayed Road.

Part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai Ride gives participants the chance to get active and smash their 30×30 goals while soaking in views of the city’s most famous landmarks.

You can choose between two routes: a 12km journey along Sheikh Zayed Road for those looking for a scenic ride, or a 4km family-friendly option that winds through Downtown Dubai, passing icons like Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, and Dubai Opera.

Based on the route you have signed up for, you will either have to get down at Dubai Mall or the Dubai World Trade Centre.

What’s new this year? There’s a new addition, Dubai Ride Speed Laps, for experienced cyclists 21 years and above. The speed laps will take place from 5am to 6am on a high-speed 12km route along Sheikh Zayed Road, where you’ll need to maintain a minimum speed of 30km/h.

SZR will be closed…

For motorists, Sheikh Zayed Road will close to make way for cyclists. Cyclists will need to complete their rides by 8:15am when the road reopens. Motorists are encouraged to start their day early or use an alternative route.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is a month-long initiative by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, which encourages everyone to exercise at least 30 minutes a day for 30 days straight.

Good luck, riders!

Images: RTA