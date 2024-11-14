IYKYK…

It’s the viral chocolate that’s near impossible to get your hands on – which is why it’s no surprise that Dubai-born FIX Chocolate has been revealed as the most sought-after dish on Deliveroo.

Each year, the delivery aggregator reveals it’s 100 top trending dishes, and for 2024, FIX Dessert Chocolatier has secured the top spot. In fact, it’s the ‘Can’t Get Knafeh of It’, the pistachio and kunafa-packed chocolate bar specifically that’s been recognised as the number one trending dish of 2024. And if you’ve managed to get your hands on it, you’ll know why.

The Deliveroo exclusive is only available at 2pm and 5pm each day, and sells out within seconds of going online. It’s captivated dessert lovers across the globe, becoming a viral sensation on TikTok. It’s fans stretch around the globe and include celebrities and even royals, with Fix Dessert Chocolatier teaming up with Dubai’s Crown Prince for his very own FIX x Fazza chocolate.

But it’s not just FIX Dessert Chocolatier that’s made it’s way into Deliveroo’s most popular dishes for 2024. A further 10 UAE favourites also made it into the top 100, and a further five are homegrown brands.

The UAE dishes that earned a spot in Deliveroo’s Top 100 Report were

Can’t Get Knafeh of It from FIX Dessert Chocolatier , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Cheeseburger from Five Guys , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Spicy Tuna Sandwich from Joe & The Juice , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE ShackBurger from Shake Shack , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Build your Own Burrito from Taqado Mexican Kitchen , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Famous Chicken from Zaatar w Zeit , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Shish Tawouk from Al Safadi , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Chicken Sando from Pickl , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Medium Cup with Toppings from Pinkberry , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE SALT Box for one from SALT , Dubai, UAE

, Dubai, UAE Pepperoni Primo 15” from Pitfire Pizza, Dubai, UAE

That’s our next week of Deliveroo orders sorted…