Wondering where to see fireworks in Abu Dhabi this December?

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly day out or stunning views, Abu Dhabi is the place to be this Eid Al Etihad (previously known as Union Day and UAE National Day). There will be a two-day holiday to mark the occasion on Monday, December 2, and Tuesday, December 3, making it a four-day weekend for those who have Saturday and Sunday off. To celebrate Eid Al Etihad, which this year marks 53 years since the emirates were united, the capital will come alive with spectacular fireworks displays on December 2, and here are the best spots to enjoy them:

Yas Bay Waterfront

Enjoy a spectacular fireworks display at 9pm on Monday, December 2, from Yas Bay Waterfront, ideal for families and friends to gather by the scenic bay.

Yas Marina Circuit

Head to Yas Marina Circuit for a full day of activities, kicking off at 4pm on Monday, December 2, with cultural performances, karting competitions, and more. The grand fireworks display will take place at 9pm, lighting up the sky above the iconic circuit.

Sheikh Zayed Festival

Running from November 27 to December 3, the Sheikh Zayed Festival is a multi-day celebration with folk art shows, parades, and live entertainment. On Monday, December 2, fireworks, drone shows, and laser displays will add to the excitement for Eid Al Etihad.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

For a luxurious Eid Al Etihad celebration, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental offers a seven-day extravaganza of cultural experiences and dining. On Monday, December 2, the resort will host a stunning fireworks display at 9pm on the beach, with a perfect view from the Palace Terrace. For dining, Sand & Koal offers a beachside experience with live entertainment leading up to the grand fireworks.

Al Maryah Island

Join the festivities on Al Maryah Island as the waterfront promenade comes alive with spectacular fireworks and water shows to celebrate the UAE’s pride and unity. The displays will take place on Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3 at 9pm, making it the perfect spot for a family celebration.

