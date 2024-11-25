Wherever your cravings take you…

Dubai’s foodie scene truly has something for everyone. But that doesn’t stop new restaurants arriving on our shores every single week. So whether it’s a cheat day lunch break, a relaxed breakfast or a fabulous tasting menu you’re after, here are 8 new restaurants to check out in Dubai right now.

Grab and go

Firehouse Subs

A grab-and-go restaurant founded in 1994 by two former firefighters, Firehouse Subs has made its UAE debut, bringing hearty subs made with premium and fresh ingredients to Dubai. As the name suggests, expect firefighter-themed decor and specials. The first location has opened at the Carton Downtown Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Trade Center – with more set to open soon.

Firehouse Subs, Carlton Downtown Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 10am to 2am. @firehousesubsuae

Raising Canes

“But Raising Canes is already in Dubai,” we hear you say. And you’re right, it is. But on Tuesday November 26, you’ll be able to get your favourite chicken finger meal from the brand’s first Dubai drive-thru, opening its doors in Al Barsha. The second Dubai opening of Raising Canes promises all the brand’s beloved chicken finger meals and that famous Canes sauce – but available in a drive-thru.

Raising Canes, Al Barsha, daily 10am to 10pm. @raisingcanesme

Casual

Lazy Cat

Hugely popular Kuwaiti concept Lazy Cat has landed in Dubai, and it’s already one of the city’s best new breakfast spots. Nestled on a corner of Al Quoz Pond Park, the restaurant is warm and cosy, gazing out over the pond and skyline beyond. It’s a leafy spot with a lovely alfresco terrace, which blends into the indoor space thanks to retracting walls that meld the two spaces into one. There’s an all-day breakfast menu served until 4pm, with eggs a half dozen ways, and sweet treats like their signature fluffy Japanese pancakes. On the drinks front, a collaboration with Blu Matcha means you can get your favourite hot drink in a vibrant sky blue shade. Prepare to queue – tables here are snapped up fast.

Lazy Cat, Al Quoz Pond Park, Al Quoz, daily 7am to 10pm. @eatlazycat

OIA

Bringing a relaxed slice of Cyclades chic to the poolside restaurant at JA Ocean View Hotel is newly opened OIA. It’s got all the ingredients of a pretty Santorini restaurant: think vibrant pink bourgainvella, curved alcoves in smooth stone, and a restaurant adorned in shades of blue and white. Set on the hotel’s third floor, it offers pretty views of Ain Dubai as you enjoy drinking and dining on a menu of relaxed and authentic Greek fare: think flatbreads, mezedes, and the classic lamb souvlaki. There’s also a roster of wallet-friendly deals to enjoy, including the Saturday sunset brunch, where a four-hour package from 4pm to 8pm starts from Dhs99, and the daily Santorini Sunset drinks deal, where unlimited drinks and a mezze platter are priced at Dhs199 from 6pm to 9pm.

OIA, JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)54 997 9881. @oia.dxb

Seafood Street Food

From the creators of Allo Beirut and Ibn Al Bahr comes Sefood Street Food, a laidback new restaurant bringing fresh seafood to Motoro City. The family-friendly and relaxed eatery serves up multiple seafood options straight from their fresh fish display, along with a variety of cooking methods, sauces, and rubs, inviting you to curate your own culinary experience. Cooking styles and flavours from all over the world come together at Seafood Street Food, from grab-and-go sandwiches – like their take on the ‘fish shawarma’ to sharing seafood pots designed for two to three, there’s something for everyone.

Seafood Street Food, Joud Boulevard, Motor City, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 558 3592. @seafoodstreetfood.me

Fine dining

D’Lirio

D’Lirio is an Aztec-inspired speakeasy hidden behind a secret entrance at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. Opening its (secret) doors on Wednesday November 27, it promises a blend of mystery, style, master mixology, and Mexican flavours. The lounge features low-slung seating, warm lighting, a statement bar, and a DJ booth at its heart. There’s also an open terrace, perfect for sipping cocktails under the stars. Guests will also enjoy entertainment including live DJ sets and mesmerising dance performances every evening from 7pm to 3am.

D’lirio, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Tues to Sun, 7pm to 3am, from November 27. @dliriodubai

Jato

Taking the spot formerly occupied by beloved bar Q43 (then Baby Qs) is Jato, a new Peruvian restaurant and lounge bringing a more upscale dining experience to Media One Hotel. Meaning “home” in the Quechua language of Peru, Jato features a spacious restaurant with an open kitchen, a stylish bar and lounge where a live DJ sets the vibe, and versatile private dining areas perfect for intimate gatherings and celebrations. The menu is as impressive as the setting, with bold Peruvian flavors taking centre stage. Don’t miss the Chicha Royale or the Andean Mule – perfect for sipping as you take in those incredible skyline views.

Jato, Level 43, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City. Daily 5pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 557 4820. @jatodxb

FZN

The second of two new restaurants by Chef Björn Frantzén to open at Atlantis, The Palm is FZN. Sibling to the three-Michelin-starred Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore, this intimate 27-seat fine dining restaurant presents an intimate and immersive experience that brings together modern European cuisine with Japanese influences. The nine-course tasting menu, priced at Dhs2,000 per person, features dishes like duck “bbq” with yuzu, Kampot pepper and foie gras, chawanmushi with smoked beef broth and caviar, and turbot with Cecina de wagyu.

FZN, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues to Sat, from 7pm. Dhs2,000 per person. Guests aged 13 and above welcome. @restaurantfzn