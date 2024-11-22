Whether for a night of cocktails and conversation or an evening of music and dancing, D’LIRIO promises an unforgettable experience…

Dubai’s nightlife is about to get a dazzling new addition with the opening of D’LIRIO, an Aztec-inspired speakeasy hidden behind a secret entrance at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina.

From the team that served Sushisamba, Aura Skypool, Drift Beach, and Signor Sassi (Sunset Hospitality Group), D’LIRIO is set to open its (secret doors) on November 27, promising a blend of mystery, style, master mixology, and Mexican flavours.

The lounge features low-slung seating, warm lighting, a statement bar, and a DJ booth at its heart. There’s also an open terrace, perfect for sipping cocktails under the stars. Guests will also enjoy entertainment including live DJ sets and mesmerising dance performances every evening from 7pm to 3am.

The menu puts a spotlight on bold Mexican dishes with a Latin twist. From zesty ceviche and flavour-packed tacos to crispy empanadas, every dish is designed to be shared. Drinks are just as creative, with cocktails inspired by Aztec legends, using ingredients like cacao, agave, and exotic fruits.

D’LIRIO isn’t the only exciting new venture from Sunset Hospitality Group this year. Over at the St. Regis Gardens on Palm Jumeirah, the team is gearing up to launch Hanu, a family-friendly restaurant serving contemporary Korean flavours with a traditional twist. While details are still under wraps, we do know that it will have star Chef Moon, Sunset’s culinary director, at the helm.

D’LIRIO, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. Opening November 27, 2024. Tues to Sun, 7pm to 3am. @dliriodubai

Images: Supplied