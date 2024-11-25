It will begin with a service to Edinburgh…

This is your sign from the powers that be (and us) that you should book a holiday: Emirates has announced that its first Airbus A350 will take-off in January 2025.

The airline has confirmed that it has received its first Airbus A350, the A6-EXA, which arrives in Dubai at 4pm on Monday November 25 from Toulouse. The aircraft will receive its finishing touches at Emirates Engineering, before it enters commercial service in January. The first Emirates Airbus A350 will service Edinburgh, Scotland as its first route, with eight more destinations set to be added to the A350 thereafter.

The initial Emirates A350s will offer three cabin classes – 32 next generation Business Class seats, 21 seats in Premium Economy, and 259 Economy Class seats. Over the next few years, 65 A350 aircrafts will join the Emirates fleet.

The destinations

Earlier this year, Emirates said that the initial routes for the A350 would be Bahrain, Kuwait and Muscat in the Middle East region. The airline also confirmed they would deploy the Airbus A350 on services to Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Colombo, Lyon and Bologna.

Sign me up, son

Tickets to these nine destinations are already on sale and can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via travel agents. Expect spacious and quiet cabins, high ceilings, expansive bin space and customised mood lighting designed to reduce fatigue and jet lag.

Images: Supplied/Getty