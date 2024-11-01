Grecian elegance meets waterside luxury at Hudayriyat’s cool new beach club…

On the sidelines of the world’s most advanced man-made wave facility, Surf Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital receives a gorgeous new beach club, Ilios. The facility has a great poolside bar in Apollo, ample seating across two levels, and plenty of sun beds so you can lounge about and work on your tan. Mediterranean delights and brilliant beverages are served up on a menu inspired by Greek mythology.

Ambiance

Ilios gets most of it right, and arrives on Hudayriyat Island successfully blending the serene beauty of the Greek Islands with the unmistakeable essence of Mediterranean charm. The venue’s interiors introduce you to spacey, light, luxury, without deserting its wave-side identity. The wooden finish and outdoorsy tone add to the beachside feel, and you can’t help but stroll around and explore all of it before you grab a booth.

On the inside, the upper level takes you to Euphoria Lounge and Bar, with a terrace that allows you to get uninterrupted views of the Abu Dhabi sunset, while surfing action unfolds beneath. On the ground level, guests can explore the elegant indoor dining area, Meraki Dining & Terrace. Outside by the pool, you’ll find yourself deliberating whether to stretch out on their Oasis loungers or to get comfortable in the Iris Cabana.

Food and Drink

Amid days of unsettled weather, we beat the humidity with an order of the Cerberus Inferno mocktail (Dhs60) with sweet, tangy and spiced flavours. The beverage is inspired by the legendary 3-headed “guardian of the underworld”, an ode to Greek mythology, and with black tea, notes of lemon and ginger demerara, punches your tastebuds just enough with its bold flavours. For eats, we kick things off with a cold appetiser of the florinis (Dhs65), marinated sweet peppers with aged balsamic and caper berries. The idea is to keep it light this evening without missing out on Ilios’ flavours, and this is a great start. For a heavier option, it’s the forest risotto (Dhs140) we pick, with black truffle and wild mushrooms. It’s everything you want from a risotto: rich and creamy, while showcasing the flavours of multiple mushroom varieties. Many spots overdo it with their portion sizes and we’re not fans of wasting food, but this dish at Ilios is just right for one diner.

For dessert, we get the citrus éclair (Dhs60) with Amalfi lemon curd, and while you’ll enjoy spoonfuls of the cream and mixed berries on top, it’s one big bite of the éclair itself and a mouthful of its incredible lemon filling that will make you grateful you went with this one.

If you’re heading to Ilios for more luxuriant options, there’s plenty to pick from such as the 9+ grade 400 grain-fed tomahawk steak at Dhs110 per kg, and Australian black angus prime rib at Dhs500 for 800gm. Want high luxury? There’s also beluga caviar at Dhs2,100 for 50gm.

What’s On verdict: Ilios makes a memorable Abu Dhabi debut, successfully positioning itself alongside the capital’s beachside hospitality heavyweights.

Ilios, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Wed noon to 1am, Thurs to Sat noon to 1.30am. @_iliosbeachclub