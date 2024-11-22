The super yacht-inspired hotel will feature a three-storey spa, 10 restaurants, an 82-berth marina, and a stunning infinity pool…

Among the most exciting new hotel openings in the UAE is Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. Completing the oceanic-inspired trilogy on the Jumeirah beachfront alongside Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Burj Al Arab, the new resort was initially slated to open this year but has now been delayed to 2025.

The new resort’s design takes inspiration from an avant-garde super yacht, and will house 386 rooms and suites, four penthouses, and 83 luxury hotel apartment suites, alongside state-of-the-art amenities. Here, we take a closer look ahead of the hotel’s 2025 opening…

The luxurious guest rooms are light and spacious

Jumeirah’s latest ultra-luxury resort will be home 386 rooms and suites, 83 luxury hotel apartments and suites and four penthouses. All rooms, suites and penthouses will offer sunny sea views of the Arabian Gulf or yacht-filled marina, as well as it’s neighbouring hotels Jumeirah Beach and the iconic Burj Al Arab.

Many rooms will offer beautiful balconies

In true Jumeirah style, their rooms and suites will offer nothing but the best, and this extends to alfresco space, with may abodes complete with a balcony or terrace. The resort will be the perfect place for a getaway, providing a peaceful and relaxing experience, with their luxurious and state of the art amenities.

Features include stunning gardens, pools, and an amazing private beach

The grounds of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will feature serene and lush private gardens and stretches of glittering sand lined with private cabana’s and pavilions.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will be the perfect place to unwind and find your inner zen with their special wellness and leisure facilities set across a sprawling 3,500 square metre, three-storey spa. There will also be a collection of gorgeous pools that guests can take a dip in, including a large circular pool, a family infinity pool and a private VIP adult pool.

Guests will be spoiled for choice when it comes to dining

The new resort will be every foodie’s dream with an impressive collection of 10 restaurants and bars, all of which have been designed by globally renowned restaurant designers.

Among the exciting dining experiences is The Cullinan, a luxury steakhouse offering an unforgettable dining experience with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. Set against a refined, nautical-inspired interior, The Cullinan combines gourmet steaks, seafood, and seasonal produce, served with the expertise of a wine and meat sommelier.

From the team behind Clap, KIRA will bring a fusion of Japanese-Mediterranean flavours to a glamorous and refined space that will not only feature KIRA restaurant, but also LITT, which will be an opulent bar that transforms into an exclusive late-night haunt.

Alongside the resort there will be nine luxury villas, a marina and boardwalk

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is part a larger development that is lead by Dubai Holding, which will include a new luxury 82-berth marina and scenic boardwalk, as well as a cluster of nine, ocean-facing bedroom marina villas.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, opening 2025. jumeirah.com

Images: Jumeirah Group and Dubai Holdings