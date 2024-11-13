Find here, a story in every bite…

Chef Naved’s philosophy for food is quite a simple one, but it works like magic. He says good food is great, but it’s made even better with storytelling and that, in a sentence, is the what Khadak is all about. That is the ethos and that is the fantastical flying carpet that will take you across India, through some of the most significant food cities and legacy food shops in the country.

3 of 12

A new mint from the Culinary Class of 2024, Khadak is the brainchild of Chef Naved Nasir, the captain of the ship that was the Dishoom brand for 15 years as it grew into a chain of beloved restaurants across the UK, introducing Indian food to curious diners. This is his new project, and Dubai is the new place to be.

The spot is now open in Al Wasl, not far from Box Park, and while not visually out-of-this-world like some of the Dubai brand of restaurants with massive chandeliers, soaring ceilings and abstract installations, it has a warmth and welcome found in few. Like the food, every piece of art and every bit of the decor has a story behind it. Little endearing elements are sprinkled in hidden corners, placed with careful thought and consideration.

The electricity metre outside the door, no longer in circulation or production, sourced from some junkyard. The old typewriter, also out of commission now. The miniature art of yesteryear on the walls, with an AirPod there and some Adidas stripes here for some quirk. The bamboo blinds, the retro tiling – all meant to evoke the feeling of home. There are also the 13 characters – the people of Khadak, inspired by real people you’re sure to find on these food streets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khadak (@khadak_ae)



The menu is also a puzzle like this, made up of dishes from all regions of India. Chef Naved’s year-long travels through the terrains took him to Bombay, Calcutta, Delhi, Hyderabad and beyond, and the food he ate there, he brought here. Some of the dishes belong to iconic food shops, some almost relics of time now. These recipes are his tribute to their lost or losing inspirations.

You might also like 100 brilliant outdoor bars and terraces in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khadak (@khadak_ae)



Some of the dishes you can sample include the kheem pao (Dhs48) from the iconic Radio Cafe in Bombay, the N.M. chicken shami (Dhs62) from the legendary Noor Mohammadi at Bhendi Bazaar, the kathal ki haleem (Dhs65), a vegetarian take on Hyderabad’s culinary staple with jackfruit as the new star and loads more.

Khadak, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 2am, Fri, 12pm to 5pm, Sat, 9am to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 558 3787, @khadak_ae

Images: Supplied