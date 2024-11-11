From beach bars and shisha lounges to wine bars, rooftop terraces and more…

There’s nothing we love more than being able to get back outside. And in Dubai, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to drinking and dining alfresco. From romantic rooftops to sundowners in the sand, we’ve rounded up an extra-long list of outdoor bars in Dubai to fill your Instagram feed with.

Here are 100 of the best outdoor bars and terraces in Dubai.

JBR

Paradiso

A wonderland-inspired bar with inventive cocktails on the ninth floor of FIVE LUXE. This iteration of the Barcelona original gets a Dubai touch thanks to Instagrammable decor and stretching views.

VIEWS: Lovely views out to see and across JBR and towards Ain Dubai

FOOD: Elevated bar bites that pair well with the inventive cocktails

GO FOR: A fun night out, and some of the most unique cocktails in the city

Paradiso, FIVE LUXE JBR, The Walk, Mon to Fri 7pm to 2am, Sat to Sun 7pm to 3am. @paradisodubai

Wavebreaker

The perfect spot for a laidback drink in the sun, Wavebreaker has live sport on LCD screens, shisha, a barbecue menu, and it’s right on the beach.

VIEWS: Ocean views from the terrace and picture-perfect views of Ain Dubai

FOOD: Meat and seafood fresh from the charcoal barbecue, including fresh lobster, healthy salads and a selection of vegan dishes

GO FOR: Low-key weekend drinks and alfresco dining

Wavebreaker, Hilton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 399 1111. @wavebreaker_jbr

Bla Bla Dubai

The rooftop at Bla Bla offers guests the choice of 5 outdoor bars which include The Light Box, Tag Bar, The Lounge, Record Room and The Irish Pub.

VIEWS: The JBR venue overlooks the Gulf Sea, Bluewaters Island and Ain Dubai

FOOD: Plenty of bar food available at the venues

GO FOR: The fun vibes, the views, the deals and more

Bla Bla Beach Club, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, daily 8am to 3am. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blablabeachclub

Pure Sky Lounge

Located at Hilton Dubai The Walk is the old-but-gold Pure Sky Lounge located on the 35th floor – a great option for al fresco dining.



VIEWS: The blue and white colour scheme and ocean views give the venue a Balearic feel

FOOD: Grazing plates and grills, sunset lunches

GO FOR: Instagram worthy cocktails

Pure Sky Lounge, Hilton Jumeirah The Walk, JBR, Dubai, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @pureskylounge

Zengo

This open-plan terrace is filled with restaurant and lounge seating offering a tranquil setting for a chic evening of Asian bites and cocktails.

VIEWS: Views of the gardens and Arabian Gulf are lit up by a warm U-shaped bar.

FOOD: Sushi. And plenty of it

GO FOR: The flaming bar counter – theatrical flaring at its finest

Zengo, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, daily 7pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 316 5550. @zengodubai

Caña by Tamoka

A circular beach bar on JBR, with its own DJ booth and picture-perfect views of Ain Dubai at sunset.

VIEWS: Lovely scenic Bluewaters vistas, backdropped by Dubai Marina

FOOD: Bar bites are mostly served here, head to main restaurant Tamoka for a plentiful meal of Antilles-inspired cuisine

WHY GO: For toes-in-the-sand sundowners

Caña Beach, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, daily 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. @canabeach

Zeta Seventy Seven

Address Beach Resort’s record-breaking rooftop restaurant is all about the sweeping, open-air views. There’s a minimum spend of Dhs477 per person.

VIEWS: The alfresco spot overlooks Bluewaters, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and beyond.

FOOD: It has an Asian fusion menu, with a focus on seafood.

WHY GO: To get your Insta-snap by the infinity pool

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, daily 12pm to 2am (9pm last seating for dinner). Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Bluewaters

Tutto Passa

The signature restaurant at Delano Dubai features an expansive, family-friendly terrace that’s chic and neutrally-hued.

VIEWS: Pretty views of the pool and the plush loungers that surround it

FOOD: Elevated Italian flavours that take the best bits from across the country

GO FOR: A family-friendly lunch if you’re spending the day by the pool

Tutto Passa, Delano Dubai, Bluewaters, daily 12.30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm. @tuttopassadubai

Alizee

A playful Mediterranean escape at the heart of Banyan Tree Dubai, it’s a pool, dining and drinking experience that spills down to the beach.

VIEWS: Within the hotel, the pool and pretty palms are the star of the show

FOOD: Crowd-pleasing Mediterranean fare

GO FOR: A chic and relaxing trip to the Med

Alizee, Banyan Tree Dubai, daily 7am to 11am and 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @alizeedubai

Miya

Bringing a gorgeous slice of Cyclades chic to Bluewaters is Miya, a bright and breezy Greek restaurant that looks out towards JBR.

VIEWS: Beautiful Ain Dubai vistas and views of JBR

FOOD: Greek dishes designed to share

GO FOR: Lunch with a view

Miya, Bluewaters, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 564 0008. @miya.dubai

Alici

A refined menu of southern Italian seafood, with a picture-perfect terrace that’s dimly lit and gazes right towards the Arabian Gulf.

VIEWS: Endless sea views, and the JBR skyline in all its glory.

FOOD: Arguably the best Italian seafood in time.

GO FOR: A romantic date night, where the service is just as good as the menu and setting.

Alici, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm and 5pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun 12pm to 11pm Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Clay

Bringing Japanese-Peruvian flair to Dubai is Bahrain-born Clay, where four outdoor terraces with sea and Ain Dubai views are stylish spots to soak up the alfresco ambience.

VIEWS: Prime Ain Dubai vistas are found here.

FOOD: Impressive and varied Japanese and Peruvian flavours executed by head chef, Jolbi Huacho

GO FOR: The Chilean seabass.

Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. @clay_dubai

Dubai Marina and Dubai Harbour

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare

Alfresco dining gets an elevated, oceanic-inspired touch at L’Amo Bistro Del Mare. This gorgeous restaurant at Dubai Harbour invites you to relax at one of the pretty shaded tables as you watch the yachts gently bob in the harbour, and skydivers make their dramatic descent at the drop zone nearby.

VIEWS: The luxury yachts bobbing gently in the Marina

FOOD: Prettily plated southern Italian and seafood-focused menu.

GO FOR: A refined alfresco lunch

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, Dubai Harbour Yacht Club, Dubai International Marine Club, 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 11pm Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 278 4800. @lamobistrodelmare

Atelier M

Atelier M is the sophisticated dining-to-drinks bar and restaurant that occupies the top three floors of Pier 7.

VIEWS: Get 360-degree views of Dubai marina from this super-chic terrace lounge

FOOD: Try their Tuesday ladies night, which includes dinner in the restaurant with three drinks for Dhs149.

GO FOR: A sophisticated catch-up with your bestie or a romantic date-night spot

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 450 7766. @atelier_m_dubai

Barasti

This beach bar needs no introduction. It’s a Dubai institution that draws in people over the weekend.

VIEWS: Sitting right on the beach makes it a pretty sweet place to watch the sun go down.

FOOD: The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

GO FOR: Sundowners, tranquil beach views and fun vibes.

Le Méridien Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Daily 9am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 318 1313. @barastibeach

Jetty Lounge

One of Dubai’s most elegant beachside lounge with chill-out music, light fare and cool drinks.

VIEWS: Pretty special. Accessed via a winding path through the lush gardens of the One&Only Royal Mirage, Jetty Lounge is perched right on the sand, with sweeping views of the ocean and the Palm.

FOOD: Light bites.

GO FOR: Jetty Lounge is great for impressing visitors or celebrating a special occasion – plus the jetty screams sunset photo opportunity.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, daily 3pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 399 9999. @jettylounge

Siddharta Lounge

As pretty as this bar is inside, it’s even better out on the terrace, where you’ll find a glam crowd mingling around the pool or lounging on leather cushions.

VIEWS: Grosvenor House is a great vantage point to take in the twinkling lights of Dubai Marina by night.

FOOD: Mediterranean/Asian fusion dishes.

GO FOR: Evening drinks in stylish surroundings

Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Sun to Thur 6pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. @siddhartaloungedubai

Mama Zonia

An Amazon-themed bar with plenty of jungle-esque decorations and views of Dubai Marina.

VIEWS: Pier 7’s usual offering of the luxe yachts down below.

FOOD: Unique and quirky dishes influenced by Latin America, Caribbean and Asia.

GO FOR: Upscale after-work drinks and unique interiors.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Sun to Fri 12pm to 2am, Sat 1pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 240 4747. @mamazoniadxb

Drift Beach Dubai

A luxe beach club with a French restaurant and outdoor bar overlooking the beach. Try the new sunset lounge for chic sundowners with a view.

VIEWS: One&Only’s private beach and the Dubai Marina skyline.

FOOD: International bar bites.

GO FOR: A glass of wine during the sunset.

DRIFT Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 9am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Fish Beach Taverna

This outdoor restaurant combines twinkly lights, a beachfront setting and Mediterranean cuisine together in Dubai Marina.

VIEWS: Over the lawn and sand to the Arabian Sea and Palm Jumeirah.

FOOD: Aegean & Mediterranean and plenty of seafood (of course).

GO FOR: Beachfront dining that feels like a European holiday resort.

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @fishdubai

Asia Asia

A huge terrace wraps around this circular venue inside Pier 7, gazing out over Dubai Marina. Expect to celeb-spot as you dine on pan-Asian sharing plates.

VIEWS: Top-notch. Asia Asia is a great spot for dinner overlooking the water.

FOOD: Asian-inspired fare that’s perfect for sharing.

GO FOR: The creative cocktails, midweek dinners, Friday brunch or try the fantastic sushi on Saturdays.

Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Mon, Wed and Thur 6pm to 1am, Tues and Fri 6pm to 2am, Sat 2pm to 2am, Sun 2pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 276 5900. @asiasiauae

Bar Du Port

Not exactly the Marina, but this new breezy, boho spot in Dubai Harbour deserves a mention for its lively vibe and brilliant cocktail list.

VIEWS: Not the best sunset views, but you get a lovely backdop of the Al Sufouh hotels and Marina skyscrapers.

FOOD: Elevated bar bites, raw selection, Mediterranean meat and fish straight from the grill

GO FOR: The ambience – it’s already pumping most nights of the week.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Mon to Fri 5pm to 3pm, Sat & Sun 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

The Beach Bar & Grill

A stunning venue for lazy lunch, sundowners or a romantic dinner. The Beach Bar & Grill serves as a small sanctuary, nestled between the desert palms and tropical trees.

VIEWS: A gorgeous peaceful spot, which is only accessible through the One & Only Royal Mirage.

FOOD: Relaxed drinks and fresh bites, with seafood and meat straight from the grill

GO FOR: A lazy afternoon meal with sunset drinks

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, daily 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 399 9999. @beachbarandgrill

Attiko

A sleek rooftop bar at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, this location has views that stretch across from The Palm to JBR and Bluewaters.

VIEWS: Amazing setting to watch the sun go down over the Gulf

FOOD: Sharing nibbles perfect alongside drinks

GO FOR: After work sundowners with a friend

Attiko Dubai, W Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 5pm to 2am daily, 2pm to 5pm and 7pm to 2am Sat. Tel: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

Barsha and The Greens

LAH LAH

A popular Pan-Asian restaurant and bar located in the heart of the Greens.

VIEWS: Beautiful pool views.

FOOD: Pan-Asian cuisine with flavour-packed dishes and drinks.

GO FOR: Mouth-watering food with cool interiors and vibes every day of the week.

LAH LAH, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Sun to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Lola Taberna Española

A chilled-out tapas bar in Barsha Heights, with a small terrace for sangria’s served alfresco.

VIEWS: This isn’t the place to come for views, but it’s a pretty terrace.

FOOD: The focus here is on serving simple, genuine tapas that should satisfy any and all cravings

GO FOR: A real slice of relaxed Spanish life

Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Height, daily 1pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna

Media City

Qwerty

The outdoor bar area of this Media One eatery is a popular post-work drinks spot.

VIEWS: Not worth mentioning, instead cast your eye over the unusual objects used to decorate the bar.

FOOD: Mix of healthy meals and comfort food.

GO FOR: The best happy hour deal with your colleagues.

Qwerty, Media One, Media City, daily 6.30am to 12am Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Garden on 8

Also in Media One Hotel, Garden on 8 is so laid-back it’s almost horizontal – perfect for drinks with friends and work mates.

VIEWS: A few glimpses of surrounding buildings, and live sports on the big screens.

FOOD: Solid pub grub.

GO FOR: Beers with your buds.

Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Mon to Thur 12pm to 1am, Fri to Sun 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Tamanya Terrace

On the corner of Media City sits Radisson Dubai Media City, and its rooftop Tamanya serves up pretty views of the city skyline and a fusion of Thai flavours.

VIEWS: The rest of Media City

FOOD: Fragrant Thai dishes

GO FOR: After-work drinks you can walk to from the office

Tamanya Terrace, Radisson Dubai Media City, 4pm to 1am Tues to Sat. Tel: (0)4 366 9187. @radissondmc

JLT & The Lakes

Canary Club

At this Cali-cool style spot housed inside the Banyan Tree residences, the third floor rooftop is the perfect place whether you’re looking for after-work drinks, where the vibe is more chilled; or a lively alfresco ladies’ night or party brunch.

VIEWS: Less about the views and more about the vibe, you’re backdropped by the twinkling JBR beyond

FOOD: Californian flavours designed for grazing

GO FOR: Thursday ladies’ night

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 584 5999. @canaryclubdxb

Paros

Inspired by the Greek Island that sits in the heart of the Aegean Sea – Paros is the only rooftop pool bar and restaurant in JLT.

VIEWS: Located on the 46th floor of the hotel, Paros offers guests a chilled sanctuary that goes from dawn to dusk.

FOOD: Distinctly Mediterranean flavours with influences from Southern Europe, the Levant and the Middle East adorn the menu.

GO FOR: Nisi Thursday Night Brunch and a brilliant after-brunch crowd

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open 12pm to 1am on Saturday to Wednesday and 12pm to 2am on Thursday and Fridays. Tel: (0)4 5741 111. parosdubai.com

Reform Social & Grill



Reform has the British gastropub thing nailed, right down to the beer garden. Happy hours keep the after-work crowd happy during the week, and at the weekend it serves up one of our favourite roast dinners.

VIEWS: Grassy lawns and lake views.

FOOD: Reform serves food all day, including a cracking breakfast.

GO FOR: Tasty pub grub in a pleasant garden setting.

The Lakes, Dubai, 12pm to 1am Sat to Wed, Thur and Fri 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

McGettigan’s JLT

This Irish stalwart now has several branches in Dubai. The JLT terrace is a Dubai institution for after-work drinkers and weekend party people.

VIEWS: They aren’t that great from the basement of the Bonnington hotel, but it’s one of JLT’s busiest spots regardless.

FOOD: It’s a solid menu of tasty Irish pub grub.

GO FOR: Proper Irish craic.

Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. Mon to Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat and Sun 10am to 3am, Tel: (0)4 378 0800. mcgettigans.com/jlt

TJ’s

This friendly neighbourhood sports cafe in Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers has a cool industrial-chic design, with high tables, floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace.

VIEWS: As it’s on the ground floor, this is more about a relaxed vibe than megawatt views.

FOOD: Hearty dishes include nachos, pizzas, pies and burgers.

GO FOR: The eight-hour happy hour that runs every day, with 50 per cent off selected beverages.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, daily 11am until 12am. Tel: (0)4 5741 111. @tjs.dubai

Nola

A consistently solid place to enjoy in JLT, Their New Orleans vibes are unlike any other.

VIEWS: JLT’s towers are nothing special, but “The Porch” is an inviting space regardless.

FOOD: A New Orleans-inspired menu offering a healthy alternative to the typical deep Southern food.

GO FOR: Bumping into all your other JLT-dwelling pals.

Cluster P, Armada Bluebay hotel, Jumeirah Lakes Towers Sun to Thur 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 399 8155. @noladubai

Phileas Foggs

A fuss-free, family-friendly gastropub serving casual plates and a welcoming vibe.

VIEWS: The Dubai Marina skyline sits pretty in the background, while views over the greens make you feel like you’ve escaped the city.

FOOD: British classics.

WHY GO: For a family afternoon out – there’s a play area for children and plenty of outdoor seating to enjoy the Dubai winter weather.

Address Montgomerie, Dubai, Sun to Thur 8am to 1.30pm, 8am to 2.30pm. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggdubai

Carine

A gorgeous date night (or day) destination with bags of style that elevates golf club dining to new heights.

VIEWS: Expansive golf course views from the pretty terrace.

FOOD: Chef Izu Ani’s award-winning French-Mediterranean dishes.

WHY GO: For the bread alone.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Sun and Sat 9am to 3pm, 7pm to 11.30pm, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, 7pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 417 9885. @carine.ae

The Palm

Milos

Fresh seafood, simple ingredients, and incredible garden views transport diners to the Greek seaside at Milos. At the helm of the new Greek Mediterranean restaurant Milos is chef Costas Spiliadis, presenting his lauded take on high-end Hellenic food, wine, and hospitality.

VIEW: From the terrace, guests gaze out over the impressive fountain and musical show at the heart of Atlantis The Royal

FOOD: Must-try dishes include the Milos special, a tower of paper-thin, crispy fried zucchini and eggplant slices over house-made tzatziki, and Greek saganaki cheese

GO FOR: Dining like a queen or king at one of the city’s most iconic addresses

Milos, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 462 555. @milosdubai

Byron Bathers

Taking inspiration from Australia’s celebrity hotspot, Byron Bay, there’s an alfresco restaurant, a cool oyster bar by the poolside, and a beach filled with loungers and deck chairs for enjoying a day in the sun.

VIEW: The tropical terrace that spills down to the beach

FOOD: Crowd-pleasing, Aussie-inspired eats

GO FOR: A family-friendly breakfast or a day out by the water

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manhal Building, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah 9am to 11pm Mon to Fri, 8am to 12am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)4 323 7378. @byronbathersclub Maison De La Plage Bringing coastal charm and chic French Riviera vibes to The Club is Maison De La Plage. The warmly hued beach house is a love letter to France, so get ready for fruits de mer, fresh produce and all your quintessentially French dishes. VIEWS: The Dubai Marina skyline backdrop, with immediate views of the pool and beach

FOOD: Expect to dive into plates of beef carpaccio topped with parmesan and truffle, the signature Izu burger, a creamy lobster linguine and grilled octopus with bell pepper sauce and roasted potatoes.

GO FOR: Chic French Riviera-inspired dining Maison de la Plage, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 452 3344. @maisondelaplage_ Barfly by Buddha-Bar Taking up residence on the rooftop of Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is Barfly by Buddha-Bar, a Paris-born, internationally-renowned concept. It’s vibrant and colourful, with a lofty perch on the hotel’s 13th floor. VIEWS: The expansive terrace gazes out over Palm West Beach

FOOD: Tasty pan-Asian fare, the sushi platters served theatrically with dry ice are standout

GO FOR: Rooftop sundowners with a view, or for one of their lively ladies’ nights or brunches Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, 5pm to 1am weekdays, 5pm to 2am weekends. Tel: (0)4 423 0000. @barflydubai

Koko Bay

Koko Bay is Bali inspired beach bar and restaurant that has taken the city by storm. You’ll find it at Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah.

VIEWS: Incredible views out to the iconic skyline of Dubai Marina, especially at sunset.

FOOD: A new menu that includes Australian black Angus T-bone, pan-seared Alaskan black cod, lobster linguine in tarragon cognac bisque, as well as a host of new vegetarian and vegan options.

GO FOR: Choose from seating in the Bali-inspired restaurant, out on the decking, or bag a seat right there in the sand, from cushy blue bean bags to clusters of comfortable wicker seating.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Thur 10am to 12am, Fri 10am to 1am, Sat 8am to 1am, Sun 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Above Eleven

Newly opened this is one of those places that will impress your next date or your friends who ask if you know a spot.

VIEW: The Marina and the glistening Gulf

FOOD: Peruvian and Japanese delights

GO FOR: The best possible vibes paired with incredible dishes and more

Above Eleven, West Palm Beach, Jumeirah Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, daily 4pm to 2am. @aboveelevendubai

SoBe

A relaxed and stunning terrace, overlooking breathtaking views of the ocean. By night, it transforms into a funky, neon-lit hangout.

VIEWS: Uninterrupted sunsets over the Arabian Gulf on one side, Palm Jumeriah and Wet Deck on the other.

FOOD: Snacky bits including nachos with molten cheese from the skillet.

GO FOR: Escandalosa Ladies’ Night on Wednesdays from 7pm to midnight where you can get four drinks for Dhs120.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Wed to Fri 5pm to 3am, Sat 4pm to 3am, Sun 3pm to 1am, Mon 5pm to 1am, Tues 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 245 5577. @sobedubai

The Penthouse

Perched atop party hotel Five Palm Jumeirah, The Penthouse is great both for sunbathing and partying by night.

VIEWS: Breathtaking skyline views.

FOOD: Contemporary Japanese cuisine fusing traditional French cooking methods by Chef Frederick Faucheux.

GO FOR: Whether it’s daytime or evening, just be sure to go – it’s one of the city’s best bars.

Five Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 4pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai



Laguna Beach Taverna and Lounge

A gorgeous boho-chic taverna beach front restaurant, serving Mediterranean delights.

VIEWS: Stunning views over the Gulf.

FOOD: Raw selection such as oysters and ceviche, seafood and meat straight from the grill, all with a Mediterranean flare.

GO FOR: A sundowner and a relaxed diner with friends

Laguna Beach Taverna and Lounge, Sofitel Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah, Crescent Rd, Dubai, 12pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0)4 455 6677. @lagunabeachdubai

Lucky Fish

One of the prettiest outdoor restaurants at Palm West beach, the terrace expands from the whitewashed restaurant spilling down to cabanas on the beach.

VIEWS: Lovely views of the ocean, and the expanding Dubai Marina skyline stretching across to Bluewaters

FOOD: Fancy seafood, we love everything about this menu.

GO FOR: A restaurant that’s got it all: great food, a brilliant soundtrack and a stunning setting.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 11am to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 569 3447. @luckyfishdubai

February 30

The Beirut-born concept, named after the date that never was, is known for its unique personality and playful design.

VIEWS: Similar to that of its Palm West Beach counterparts, it captures Dubai Marina, Bluewaters and the Arabian Gulf.

FOOD: Elevated Mediterrasian grazing plates.

WHY GO: For a beach day that extends into the night, and for the music.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 244 7200.@february30dubai

101

A gorgeous restaurant and probably one of the most romantic spots in Dubai, serving up a fine-dining menu to match.

VIEWS: Dubai Marina reflecting onto the water.

FOOD: A seafood menu featuring fresh squid-ink pasta with sea urchins, whole tourteau and king crab josper.

GO FOR: To celebrate a special occasion.

101, One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 440 1030. @101_dxb

SAN

A stunning beach club, restaurant and bar, the oh-so-chic SAN is a gorgeous spot for a day in the sun.

VIEWS: Direct scenes of the Ain Dubai and Bluewaters

FOOD: A gorgeous seafood and Mediterranean-style menu awaits

GO FOR: The beautiful and serene vibes paired with an idyllic pool day

SAN, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Thu 9am to 12am, Fri to Sun 9am to 1am. @sanbeach.dubai

Akira Back

A chic terrace off the back of Akira Back’s namesake restaurant in W Dubai – The Palm.

VIEWS: Great views of Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.

FOOD: Japanese cuisine by Akira Back.

GO FOR: An after-dinner aperitif.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Fri 7pm to 12am, Sat 1-4pm and 7pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @akirabackdubai

The Beach House

Gazing out towards the Arabian Gulf is the aptly named Beach House. On the water’s edge of Anantara The Palm it’s got great food in a family-friendly setting.

VIEWS: Soaking up the views out towards Atlantis and the open ocean.

FOOD: Mediterranean cusine which can be enjoyed alfresco with friends and family.

GO FOR: Superb sunsets and sundowners right by the sea.

Anantara, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 567 8316. @thebeachhousedubai

Tago Mago

A Balearic-inspired hotspot that has taken the Dubai Instagram scene by storm. Tago Mago not only serves incredible Spanish tapas but also has one of the cutest outdoor bars in Dubai.

VIEWS: The entire panorama of Dubai, to your left, Atlantis the Royal, straight ahead Burj Al Arab and just off in the distance, the Burj Khalifa.

FOOD: Think all of your favourite tapas to boot, croquetas, seabream, steak tartare and of course paella.

GO FOR: Incredible views spectacular food and unmatched vibes.

Tago Mago, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 832 6620 @tagomagodubai

Torno Subito

This restaurant by Massimo Bottura boasts a fun and colourful interior and an outdoor terrace inspired by the Italian Riviera.

VIEWS: Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and sea views.

FOOD: Italian cuisine by the chef who owns one of the world’s best restaurants.

GO FOR: Delicious comfort food and friendly service.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Sun to Thu 12.30-3pm and 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Fri and Sat 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @tornosubitodubai

Surf Club

One of a slew of alfresco spots on Palm West Beach, Surf Club features a fabulous alfresco restaurant, roomy cabanas for a fabulous beach day, and renowned weekend parties.

VIEWS: Lovely sunset views of Dubai Marina

FOOD: here is a big focus on seafood, with a raw and sushi counter serving up the freshest catches.

GO FOR: A cool Hamptons-meets-California vibe.

Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

Piatti by the Beach

Offering neutral tones with blue accents and a beach view that will transport you to the Med, Piatti encapsulates the European lifestyle through food, music and ambience.

VIEWS: Chic poolside glam, with sea and skyline views offered from the terrace.

FOOD: Distinctly Italian.

WHY GO: Their vibes are unmatched.

Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 248 8889. @piattibythebeach

Ula

An earthy, beachy open-air spot with sprawling terraces, a bar, indoor restaurant and boutique.

VIEWS: Out across JBR and Bluewaters.

FOOD: Mediterranean, with dishes that take inspiration from countries such as Greece and Spain.

GO FOR: The breakfast lobster benedict.

Ula, Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 1am Mon to Thurs, 9am ot 1am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 566 3041. @uladxb

Jumeirah

Cala Vista

One of the many chic alfresco eateries that line the beachfront across Madinat Jumeirah is Cala Vista at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam. Both a luxe spot for tan-topping, complete with a swimming pool encased by plush navy loungers; and an alfresco restaurant for lunch and dinner, it was one of the best new additions to the alfresco scene last season.

VIEWS: Picture-perfect sea and Burj Al Arab views.

FOOD: A true taste of the Amalfi

GO FOR: A leisurely weekend lunch

Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, daily 12.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (800) 323232. @calavistadubai

Gigi Rigolatto

The first venue at J1 Beach is St Tropez hotspot, Gigi Rigolatto, where guests can enjoy lounging at the pool or beach, sips at the alfresco Bellini bar, or eats at one of two alfresco terraces.

VIEWS: Leafy foliage inside the surrounds, with Arabian Gulf views on the beach

FOOD: Refined Italian flavours

GO FOR: A leisurely lunch that transports you to St Tropez

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, pool 10am to sunset, restaurant 12pm to 6pm and 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 558 2067 @gigi_beach_dubai

Gitano

Born in Tulum, Gitano – which means Spanish for gypsy – is a bohemian concept designed for the free-spirited. A tropical aesthetic with a glamorous touch, verdant plants and trees.

VIEWS: There’s plenty to look at inside the aesthetically pleasing restaurant, with loungers benefitting from sea views

FOOD: Signature mezcal cocktails and a modern Mexican menu await.

GO FOR: The party – Friday and Saturday nights are particularly special.

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, daily 10am to late. @gitano.dubai

Nuska

Social, open-fire cooking for you to enjoy while you enjoy sips a sundowner with the most picturesque views awaits at Nuska. It’s got a pretty boho feel, with tables across the terrace that spills down to a more relaxed lounge on the beach. It’s a stunning spot that’s fast become one of Dubai’s most popular beachfront restaurants thanks to its daily rose lunch deal.

VIEWS: Dreamy sea and Burj Al Arab vistas

FOOD:Inspired by the Babylonian god of fire and light, Nuska, offers Mediterranean dishes that are prepared fresh over a coal fire you can enjoy with a side of ocean views.

GO FOR: The rose lunch deal, with a weekday and weekend option available

Nuska, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, daily midday to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (800) 323 232. @nuskadubai

Bungalo34

Tucked away on Pearl Jumeira Island, Bungalo34 is a place for those searching for a spot of calm in the form of breathtaking sea views, fresh Mediterranean food, and a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere.

VIEWS: From the terrace and the lounge on the beach, the sea views are beautiful

FOOD:The classic menu honours the custom of enjoying leisurely meals with friends and family. The Amalfi lemon pasta is a must-try

GO FOR: The aforementioned pasta, or for one of the wood-fired pizza

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Residences, Pearl Jumeira Island, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Weekdays, 12pm to 12am, Weekends, 9am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34 / bungalo34.com

Lucia’s Mare

After closing its doors at Address Sky View, Capri-inspired Lucia’s has been reborn as Lucia’s Mare, and now sits pretty on the beachfront at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. The new iteration of the pretty Italian restaurant is smaller than the original, with a laidback, seaside feel and stunning Burj Al Arab views. The same Capri-inspired interiors remain, with lashings of lemon, a fruit display, and lots of plants peppered around the space.

VIEWS: The Burj Al Arab perfectly framed infront of you

FOOD: Hearty Southern Italian sharing plates

GO FOR: The views, the Instagrammable decor, and the tasty pastas

Lucia’s Mare, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Casa Amor

The dreamy shorefront spot is bringing its lively music rituals, free-spirited ambience, and delicious Southern French cuisine to a rustic-luxe restaurant space. While the beach club does boast an array of loungers and cabanas on the sand, the restaurant is the place to while away an afternoon with friends. By day, expect Casa Amor’s signature alchemy of music, art, food, and wellbeing. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Casa Amor welcomes guests to for sundowners with signature cocktails at the world-class bar.

VIEWS: Less about the views, more about the vibe, but if you’re on the beach, the sea stretches out infront of you

FOOD: Mediterranean focused, but you’ll find something for everyone here.

GO FOR: The vibe, this is rustic-luxe St Tropez washed up on the shores of Jumeirah

Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, beach 9am to sunset, restaurant 12.30pm to 11pm. mandarinoriental.com

Belgian Beer Cafe

Watching the sun go down with a chilled glass of hops is hard to beat. As its name suggests, the Belgian Beer Café is a good spot for doing just that.

VIEWS: The Arabian-themed waterways at the Madinat Jumeirah.

FOOD: Belgian fare including frites, mussels and waffles.

GO FOR: The views, cheesy Belgian frites and a vast array of beers.

Belgian Beer Cafe, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai 12pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 447 0227. belgianbeercafe.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

A casual gastropub with a warm, welcoming vibe.

VIEWS: Serenely located on the edge of the Madinat, the winding waterways extend from here.

FOOD: Tasty British pub dishes.

WHY GO: For wallet-friendly deals and a laid back atmosphere.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 10am to 3am, . @mezzaninedubai

French Riviera Beach

The exquisite beach deck at Jumeirah Al Qar’s French Riviera exudes Côte D’Azure vibes and glamour, with plush cabanas and seating on the wooden deck.



VIEWS: Iconic views of the Burj Al Arab.

FOOD: A mix of classic and modern French Mediterranean food designed for sharing.

WHY GO: For a weekend brunch, where you can soak up lively DJ sets and stunning sunsets.

French Riviera Beach, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Mercury Rooftop

This glamorous lounge is located on the rooftop of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. The lounge has undergone a chic upgrade, with a celestial-inspired aesthetic that’s elegant and glamourous. There’s a new menu, too.

VIEWS: Burj Khalifa and Downtown skyline.

FOOD: There’s something for fans of Italian, seafood and vegetarian folk.

GO FOR: Celeb spotting and an out-to-impress crowd.

Mercury Rooftop, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah, . Tel:(04) 270 7777. fourseasons.com

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat

The most laid back of several McGettigan’s venues across Dubai, offering Irish vibes and delicious food.

VIEWS: S tunning views of the iconic Burj Al Arab along serene turquoise waterways.

FOOD: Best gastropub bites and Irish favorites.

GO FOR: A relaxed atmosphere and great drinks.

McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Thur 12pm to 2am, Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat 10am to 3am, Sun 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. @mcgettiganspubs

Shimmers

Another stalwart Dubai beach bar is Shimmers, and it’s popular for good reason.

VIEWS: With a neutral colour scheme and simple, yet luxurious setting, this place lets the view of the Burj Al Arab, and beyond, do the talking.

FOOD: Mediterranean delicacies.

GO FOR: Choose from the sun-dappled restaurant, set out under a white-washed canopy, or sit on a bean bag on the beach as you enjoy drinks off the award-winning menu.

Shimmers on the Beach, Madinat Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Bahri Bar

A classic spot in Dubai; perfect to marvel at the magical Madinat waterways and the iconic Burj Al Arab.

VIEWS: Breathtaking

FOOD: Sophisticated bar bites with an international flare

GO FOR: Honestly – any time of the day. Perfect for a cheeky afternoon drink, before or after dinner with your significant other or a gang of friends.

Bahri Bar, Madinat Jumeirah, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: 80 032 3232. jumeirah.com

City Walk

LookUp Rooftop Bar

This pretty-as-a-picture bar is one of only a handful of licensed venues in City Walk.

VIEWS: Look straight over to Downtown and the Burj Khalifa.

FOOD: Light bite bar snacks; head to one of the hotel’s other restaurants for a dinner experience.

GO FOR: A date night with a view

La Ville, City Walk, daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. livelaville.com/lookup

Mythos

JLT-import Mythos is already well-known for some of the most authentic food in Dubai, and it’s now doing the same in City Walk, where the restaurant features an Aegean-inspired courtyard.

VIEWS: There isn’t much to look at, aside from the pretty Grecian aesthetic

FOOD: A menu of Herculean form and finesse

GO FOR: Dinner

The award-winning restaurant has taken its deep roots of Greek cuisine to the new licensed neighbourhood in City Walk, with its much-loved dishes. This new, larger space comes complete with an Aegean-inspired courtyard, a stunning minimalistic design aesthetic, and a menu of Herculean form and finesse.

Mythos Urban Greek Eatery, The Square, City Walk. Sun to Thu, 12.30pm to 12am. Fri and Sat, 12.30pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 225 3313. mythosdubai.com

DIFC

Mina Brasserie

With its leafy terrace, lounge seating and gin trolley, Mina Brasserie is something of an after-work secret. Come for a refreshing cocktail… stay for the linguine burrata.

VIEWS: Not much, but it’s lovely and leafy inside the enclosed terrace

FOOD: Elevated brasserie fare with a star chef at the helm

GO FOR: After-work drinks, or a breakfast or lunch date with the girls when you’re feeling fancy

Mina Brasserie, Gate Village 9, daily noon to 11pm. Tel: (04) 506 0100. @minabrasseriedubai

Luna Dubai

A chic rooftop bar with fashion-focused interiors and an outdoor terrace overlooking Downtown Dubai.

VIEWS: Burj Khalifa can be seen pretty well from the terrace, along with the surrounding DIFC area.

FOOD: Posh lounge snacks including truffle arancini and ponzu dumplings.

GO FOR: An elegant cocktail evening and moonlit views of the city.

Luna Dubai Four Seasons Hotel, Gate Village 9, DIFC, daily 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 506 0000. lunadubai.com

La Cantine du Faubourg

La Cantine’s beautiful alfresco terrace is one of the prettiest spots for alfresco sips and dining in this part of town, oozing Parisian flair.

VIEWS: The lush garden terrace will take you away from the bustling city while the skyscrapers rise and peek through cosy intimate pergolas.

FOOD: New dishes to try including salmon carpaccio, spicy beef bouchées, prawn linguini etc and a sushi station.

GO FOR: The deals, cool vibes and for escapism.

La Cantine Du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 2am, Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat and Sun brunch. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @lacantinedubai

Ninive

Tucked beside La Cantine du Faubourg in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, this hidden alfresco gem is decked out with palm trees, fairy lights, lanterns and cushioned couches.

VIEWS: Lush foliage and glittering skyscrapers.

FOOD: Elegant Arabic and North African flavours

GO FOR: The atmospheric vibe.

Ninive, Jumeirah Estates Towers, DIFC, Tue to Sat 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 326 6105. ninive.ae

Amazonico A beautiful outdoor terrace filled with jewel-tone seating and bright foliage. VIEWS: It’s more about the Instagrammable terrace decor than what’s beyond it.

FOOD: Incredible South American dishes.

GO FOR: For an amazing dinner, then make your way up to the rooftop for a digestif. DIFC Pavilion, terrace open 12pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 571 3999, amazonicorestaurant.com Clap The Japanese restaurant, originally from Beirut, is the latest open-air nightlife to debut in DIFC VIEWS: As the highest spot in DIFC, the windowless space looks out across the glimmering Downtown Dubai.

FOOD: Premium Japanese cuisine.

GO FOR: A special occasion or payday treat. Clap Dubai, Gate Village 11, DIFC, Mon to Wed 12pm to 2am, Thu and Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat and Sun 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com Monkey Bar Monkey Bar is one of those ‘in’ spots in Dubai with a trifecta of cool setting, amazing drinks and photo-friendly decor. VIEWS: Stunning views of the sunset and the Museum of the Future.

FOOD: Latin American grazing plates and sharing dishes.

GO FOR: To try the champagne piña colada. 25Hours One Central, Trade Center Street, Dubai, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 210 2525. monkeybardubai.com St Trop A French Riviera-inspired rooftop bar with a glass-lined pool that feels like you’ve entered an exclusive LA rooftop party. VIEWS: A perfect vantage point to look out over the panoramic views of the city.

FOOD: The menu offers a delightful selection of small dishes that stay true to the French Riviera-theme

GO FOR: Poolside drinks in an LA-cool setting. St. Trop, Waldorf Astoria, Burj Daman, daily 11m to 3am. Tel: (0)4 515 9800. sttrop.difc Hutong A stylish and chic outdoor terrace, where people can admire the Museum of the future whilst indulging in authentic Chinese cuisine. VIEWS: Cozy terrace with the views of the stunning Museum of the future and Emirates Towers

FOOD: Delicious Chinese bites, endless dimsum, small plates and famed for its duck.

GO FOR: After work drinks and dinner with friends Hutong Dubai, Gate Building 6, Ground Floor DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 3.30pm and 6pm to 1am daily, Tel: (0)4 220 0868, hutong-dubai.com

Business Bay & Downtown

High Society

On the rooftop of The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, High Society is the hotel’s crowning jewel, and the lengthy swimming pool boasts breathtaking city vistas. Simply dressed in grey and blue, it’s dotted with sun beds and loungers, plus a trio of cabanas, which are the most sought-after spots for guests.

VIEWS: The twinkling Downtown skyline with the Burj Khalifa right in the middle

FOOD: Posh bar bites that pair with the refreshing cocktails

GO FOR: Some of the best views of the Burj Khalifa Dubai has to offer

High Society, The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, Business Bay, bar open 5pm to 1am Sun to Weds and 5pm to 2am Thurs to Sat. @highsocietyatthelana

Ce La Vi

Located in Address Sky View, this gorgeous bar comes with lofty views, a brilliant menu, and a regular rotation of great DJ nights.

VIEWS: Unbeatable panoramic views of the city including Burj Khalifa,

FOOD: An elaborate and customizable food menu

GO FOR: Sundowners, drinks under the stars and a perfect Instagram photo on the swing.

Cé La Vi Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Sun to Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat 12.30pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 515 4001. @celavidubai Roka Now that the cooler season has set in, the terrace at ROKA is open. The space reflects the restaurant’s stylish interior, showcasing an industrial chic design that is effortlessly cool. VIEWS: Breath-taking views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown skyline.

FOOD: Indulge in Rainer Becker’s award-winning menu and try out ROKA’s signature dishes.

GO FOR: Chilled out vibes, cocktails and dinner with Instagram worthy views. ROKA, The Opus by Omniyat – Level 1, Business Bay, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 439 7171. www.rokarestaurant.com

Nazcaa

A Peruvian restaurant that serves views on views and has incredible vibes, Nazcaa is a slightly new outpost that is worthy of a splash-out date night.

VIEWS: The Burj Khalifa. That’s all

FOOD: Peruvian and Japanese fine dining

GO FOR: Nikkei at its finest paired with uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa

Nazcaa, Address Fountain Views, Mon to Sat 12pm to 4pm, Sun 7pm to 2am. @nazcaadubai

Seven Sisters

At the start of summer, Seven Sisters Dubai was given a makeover complete with fresh green foliage, wood panelling, gold accents and monochrome tiles.

VIEWS: Pretty picturesque views of Dubai Canal.

FOOD: A small but tempting menu of Mediterranean/Asian flavours.

GO FOR: The great vibes.

Seven Sisters, First Floor, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, daily 6pm to 3am, Tel: (0)56 775 4777. sevensistersdubai.com

Level 43

A neon-hued rooftop lounge on top of the Four Points by Sheraton, Level 43.

VIEWS: Above: the sparkling city skyline, and below: Sheikh Zayed Road in all its frenetic glory.

FOOD: Quirky tapas and sushi.

GO FOR: Sundowners or pre-dinner cocktails.

Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, Bur Dubai, daily from 2pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 414 2213. level43lounge.com

Karma Kafe

With a terrace perched on the edge of the Dubai fountains, this has got to be one of the best spots in the Souk.

VIEWS: The terrace looks out onto the fountains, so make sure to bag a balcony-side table.

FOOD: It has consistently good pan-Asian food.

GO FOR: Impressing guests with fountain views.

Souk Al Bahar Level Three, Downtown Dubai, daily 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 423 8306. @karmakafedubai

Fi’lia

One of the tallest restaurants in the city, you’ll find Italian restaurant Fi’lia perched on the 70th floor of SLS Dubai.

VIEWS: Incredible, commanding views of the Downtown skyline are enjoyed from this botanical terrace.

FOOD: Elevated Italian sharing plates, including wood fired pizzas and creamy burrata.

GO FOR: It’s the region’s first female-led restaurant.

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily 12.30pm to 3pm, 6.30pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 607 0737. @filiadubai

Urla

A beautiful outdoor restaurant with perfect views of the Dubai Fountain.

VIEWS: The world’s tallest building takes centre stage as a stunning backdrop.

FOOD: Coastal Aegean sharing plates.

GO FOR: This Aegean restaurant has ensured that great food and service are top of its priorities.

Urla, Address Downtown, daily 3pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 554 5997. @urla

Garhoud

Irish Village

If you’re fed up of glitzy hotel bars, the laid-back beer garden at the Irish Village is the place to be.



VIEWS: A miniature lake, grassy lawns, and the kitschy “village” itself – which includes a gift shop selling Tayto crisps and Irish chocolate.

FOOD: Unpretentious, tasty pub fare in big portions.

GO FOR: Laid-back drinks during the day and regular live music sets in the evening.

Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 239 5000. theirishvillage.com

Dubai Creek

Noepe

The beautiful Noepe looks out onto the Dubai Creek, and its whitewashed interiors and laidback-luxe vibe make it a must-visit in Old Dubai.

VIEWS: Stunning views of the marina, Dubai Creek and towards the Dubai Frame and Downtown Skyline.

FOOD: Fresh seafood.

GO FOR: Sundowners on The Creek.

The Promenade, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, Dubai, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @noepedxb

QD’s

A favourite among long-term Dubai dwellers, QD’s is a huge bar on the decking next to Dubai creek.

VIEWS: The restaurant sits right on the creek with a view of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline across the water.

FOOD: Pizzas, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean.

GO FOR: A peaceful pint by the water and of course, the stunning views.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai Creek, Mon to Thur 5pm to 2am, Fri to Sun 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 295 6000. @qdsdubai

Twiggy

Twiggy is the Riviera-inspired beach club and restaurant in Park Hyatt Dubai offering a relaxed yet inviting vibe, with natural details and friendly service.

VIEWS: The poolside loungers and terrace tables overlook the Dubai Creek and shimmering lagoon.

FOOD: The Mediterranean menu includes a tempting truffle pizza, burrata and fresh seafood.

GO FOR: For a chic beach day.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, daily 9am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai

Meydan

Iris

Located in Meydan, Iris serves up a free-spirited energy, with sparkling skyline views alongside exceptionally crafted cuisine, cocktails and music.

VIEWS: Dubai, from top to bottom.

FOOD: International menu with a raw bar section.

GO FOR: Sophisticated evening drinks, DJ sets and live music.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, Sun to Wed 6pm to 3am, Thurs 6pm to 4am, Fri 5pm to 4am, Sat 1pm to 4am. @irisdubai

Mood Rooftop

Perched on the top of the Meydan Hotel, Mood Rooftop Lounge is arguably one of Dubai’s most Instagrammable spots.

VIEWS: You’ll be treated to incredible views of Dubai’s famous city skyline.

FOOD: Pasta, sushi and other crowd-pleasers, but it’s more about the drinks and shisha.

GO FOR: The expansive terrace has a cool garden lounge and a retractable roof, which means it can now stay open all year round.

Mood Rooftop Lounge, The Meydan Hotel, Nad al Sheba, Dubai, open 9pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)50 440 0363. @moodrooftopdubai

Studio City

The Maine Street Eatery

The community-focused outpost of Dubai’s favourite brasserie.

VIEWS: There’s not much to see, but you are positioned on a lovely poolside terrace.

FOOD: All your Maine Oyster Bar favourites, with a few more family-friendly options.

GO FOR: A family lunch.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 557 2468. themaine.ae

Images: Supplied/Facebook