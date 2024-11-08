He joins an all-star line-up at Saadiyat Nights that already includes Robbie Williams, Christina Aguilera, and Boyz II Men…

Legendary Canadian crooner Michael Bublé is set to perform in Abu Dhabi for the first time later this year. Just in time for Christmas, the voice behind tracks including Haven’t Met You Yet and Everything will perform on Saadiyat Island as part of the Saadiyat Nights concert series on January 16, 2025.

Tickets are available via ticketmaster.ae and priced from Dhs295.

Michael Bublé has spent the last 20 years bringing out a roster of sing-along pop songs, mining a repertoire of old swing songs, made famous by the likes of Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone and Van Morrison; as well as releasing new music. Over his two decades in the industry, he’s sold over 75 million records worldwide, and is widely regarded as one of the best Canadian artists in history. When he makes his Abu Dhabi debut, fans can expect to hear some of Buble’s best-loved tracks, like Hollywood, It’s A Beautiful Day, and Feelin’ Good. And of course, as ‘Tis the season, we can also hope to hear some of his smooth renditions of Christmas classics, like All I Want for Christmas, Baby It’s Cold Outside and It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.

This will be Michael Bublé’s first performance in Abu Dhabi, and the first time he’s performed in the UAE in almost a decade. He was last in Dubai in March 2015 when he headlined Dubai International Stadium.

Saadiyat Nights

Saadiyat Nights is set to bring a string of globally-renowned talent to the shores of Saadiyat for an open-air concert series from December until February. A custom-built, open-air venue provides the stage for some of the most exciting – and diverse – international talents, which so far include Robbie Williams (December 28), Boyz II Men (January 25) and Christina Aguilera (February 15). You can see the full list here.