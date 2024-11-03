And tickets go on sale soon…

Festive calendars and ugly Christmas jumpers at the ready: Ski Dubai’s magical winter wonderland is set to return for 2024.

That’s right, despite being in the desert you won’t have to journey to the North Pole for snow this Christmas as Ski Dubai is bringing a white Christmas to you from December 1 until December 25.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but as per a countdown on the website, will be released on November 11, meaning you’ve only got a week to wait. You’ll be able to snap them up at skidxb.com.

Ticket prices for 2024 are still to be confirmed. Last year, tickets were priced from Dhs150, which included a meet-and-greet with the man himself, a surprise gift made by Santa’s elves, signature hot chocolate, fleece gloves, and a printed photo.

And, if the thought of Christmas in Dubai is making you feel all merry and bright, you’ll be pleased to hear that several of the city’s biggest and best festive events are back this year.

Both Expo’s Winter City and Madinat Jumeirah’s festive market are back in action from December 6, both of which are free entry. The Winter Garden has already returned to Habtoor City, with fairground games, a souk and plenty of food and drink. From December 14 to 22, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre will also be transformed into a winter wonderland filled with twinkling fairy lights, festive décor, and holiday cheer as Dubai’s Winter District is back – bigger, brighter, and more magical than ever.

And there’s also a new addition to Dubai’s festive calendar: The Grotto is coming to Dubai Ice Rink at Dubai Mall. Think walking in a winter wonderland through Candy Cane Land, passing through the Enchanted Forest, a trip to the Merry Mailroom, and a visit to Santa’s cosy cabin. Running from December 6 until January 5, tickets are priced at Dhs149 for children and Dhs99 for every accompanying adult, with at least one adult and one child required per booking, and a maximum of five guests allowed. Babies under 12 months are free.

It’s safe to say, Yule regret missing out on any of this year’s festivities…

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. December 1 to December 25. skidxb.com

