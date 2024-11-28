No strings attached…

If visiting the Louvre Abu Dhabi is still on your bucket list, you may soon be able to tick the box because the museum is offering free entry over the long weekend.

In a bid to celebrate Eid Al Etihad, formerly Union Day and UAE National Day, the art museum on Saadiyat Island is opening its doors to guests for zero dirhams on Monday, December 2, 2024.

On the special occasion, UAE residents and visitors can experience the popular museum with free access to the museum galleries, which include its temporary and permanent exhibitions. And yes, you will even be able to stare in awe at the dome – a true architectural marvel.

You will even be able to enjoy an evening series of Emirati movies outdoors and a variety of culinary options.

Fan of Vincent van Gogh? You can’t miss the temporary exhibition at the Louvre Abu Dhabi – Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances. Here you will be able to marvel at one of Vincent van Gogh’s popular paintings, The Bedroom. It depicts Van Gogh’s bedroom in the ‘Yellow House’ in Arles, France, which he also used as his studio. It will call Abu Dhabi home for just around three months more, so make sure you go and see it.

You will also see two of van Gogh’s other masterpieces: Noon: Rest from Work (a personal favourite) and The Restaurant de la Sirène at Asnières.

The art exhibition also features the works of art from other post-impressionist artists, including Paul Gauguin, Paul Cézanne and Georges Seurat.

You can read more about this exhibition here.

Louvre Abu Dhabi will remain open from 10am until midnight, but do note the galleries and exhibition spaces will close at 6.30pm. The stunning dome will remain open until midnight, with last entry at 11pm.

Take note, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is anticipating a busy day, so it has suggested to utilise public transport or to avail of the car parking at the Abrahamic Family House. For more tips, visit this link here.

Tickets are free, but you need to pre-book here.

Note: The free ticket is only available on December 2, 2024.

