Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Roger Federer

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion and the tennis legend Roger Federer was spotted in the city, making a stop at cookie connoisseurs Creme to get his sweet treat fix. Now, the burning question is – what is his favourite cookie flavour?

The cast of Made in Chelsea

Tristan Phipps, Miles Nazaire, David Templer and Harvey Amrstrong, cast of the British reality TV show Made in Chelsea were spotted at Yas Acres Golf and Country Club getting in a game of swing. The internet personalities seemed to having a great time together.

21Savage and Fridayy

The British rapper and the Haitian-American singer and songwriter took the stage at Sky2.0 back to back for an unforgettable evening this past weekend, bringing the house down with their sensational appearances.

All the stars at Wireless Abu Dhabi

Some of the hottest performers on the global circuit today made their way to Abu Dhabi, including Saweetie, Playboy Carti and his Opium collective, 21 Savage and ‘Money So Big’ star, Yeat. Wireless Festival 2024’s thrilling line-up will also include Fridayy, Lancey Foux, Seedhe Maut, Faris Shafi, Dina Ayada, Mazen, Flo Milli, Raf Saperra and UAE-based Stick No Bills.

Ryan Reynolds (and others)

In a wildcard appearance, Ryan Reynolds was at the Global Freight Summit, giving a talk about the driving force behind his multifaceted success. He was also joined by champion boxer Mary Kom and tennis ace Sania Mirza.

