A night with music, art, history, and poetry under the stars…

If you’re an arts and culture butterfly residing in or visiting the UAE right now, you have plenty to see and do. There has been plenty going on in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, but cultural capital Sharjah isn’t standing in the shadows. And one cultural festival you need to check out is Tanweer Festival which takes place at the gorgeous Mleiha desert.

Miles away from the hustle and bustle of the busy city, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in music, art, poetry, activities, and much more.

If you haven’t explored Mleiha yet, this is a great time (and the best season) to visit. It is home to incredible historical and natural wonders you just have to discover. If you’re fascinated with the Valley of the Caves, take the guided tour by the experts who will reveal the secrets of ancient Neolithic caves and human artefacts.

For history buffs, there’s a self-guided journey where you can discover artefacts spanning hundreds of thousands of years at the Mleiha Archaeological Centre. There’s even a Mleiha Archaeological Tour if that piques your interest.

And while there will be plenty to see on terra firma, it will be hard to not look up and admire the blanket of stars. To help you get a better look, there is a stargazing session where you can get close-up views of the moon. If you’re lucky, you may even spot Jupiter and Saturn.

For the adventure seekers, there is horseback riding (available for all skill levels), and you can even go paragliding in tandem with Sky Adventure. Can you imagine the stunning views?

On the music front, there will be performances by internationally acclaimed artists like Sami Yusuf, Senny Camara, Dhafer Youssef, and Ziyad Sahhab.

You can also enrich your talents by taking a workshop or two, or you can enjoy shopping at the artisan market. Foodies, you won’t be disappointed, as there is a culinary space with plenty of food for you to devour.

Sounds like a festival you want to attend? Tanweer Festival takes place for three days from November 22 to 24, 2024.

If you want to stay the night, there is a range of accommodation options available to suit your style. You can camp under the stars, where you have the option to bring your own equipment, or you can rent. Or enjoy a more luxurious desert retreat (aka, your tent will be fully furnished).

You can make your bookings here. Ensure you look through all the options, as there are pass options for one, two, and groups.

See you there!

Images: Supplied