The homegrown brand already has outlets at City Walk and Dubai Hills Mall…

The Giving Movement is one of Dubai’s biggest homegrown success stories. Since launching its e-commerce site in April 2020, the Dubai-born athleisure brand has gone from strength to strength – and it’s set to open another store in the city soon.

Hoarding has gone up on the first floor of Mall of the Emirates, next to Joe and the Juice, to advertise that The Giving Movement is opening a permanent store here. The Giving Movement previously had a pop-up in MOE at the end of December 2022, but the store was only temporary. A small collection is currently available to shop at THAT Concept Store, but when the brand opens its standalone store, fans of the brand will be able to shop the latest collections for ladies, gents and now even children. The extensive lines see t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, jackets and more available in every colour imaginable. Fabrics are 100% sustainable, and everything is sourced locally in the UAE, with affordable pieces priced from Dhs199.

The Giving Movement isn’t only in the business of creating eco-friendly athleisurewear, but it’s also in the business of giving back, with Dhs15 donated to charity partner Dubai Cares & Harmony House for every item sold. So when you buy from The Giving Movement, you’re doing some good too.

The athleisurewear brand has stores around the region, and as well as locations in City Walk, Dubai Hills and Mirdif, there’s also an outlet store of discounted previous lines at Dubai Outlet Mall. Although we don’t know when it will open, we’re already looking forward to it.