Yogis, get your flow on in the sky at the iconic seven-star hotel…

Searching for the ultimate zen experience in Dubai? The city’s wellness scene just got even more exciting with the arrival of HWH Studio, a stunning new yoga haven nestled inside the iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel.

Located 18-floors up at the award-winning Talise Spa, HWH Studio is led by world-renowned yogi Adrienne Everett. The gorgeous light-filled space boasts magical views over the Palm Jumeirah and the sparkling Arabian Gulf – the perfect backdrop for an immersive “in-the-zone” wellness experience.

Hailing from London, Adrienne is bringing her game-changing yoga classes to Dubai for the first time. Her unique approach incorporates elements of art and biophilia creating a haven for relaxation and self-discovery.

Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or a beginner, HWH Studio offers transformative one-hour yoga classes, reformer pilates and sound healing. Classes start from Dhs250 for group sessions, Dhs930 for one-to-one classes, or Dhs2,000 for monthly packages of unlimited classes.

Coming soon…

For pilates fans who are looking to step it up a notch… London’s renowned pilates studio KARVE is set to open its doors in Dubai. The brand’s first branch will open in Alserkal Avenue next month inviting fitness fanatics to sweat and sculpt with its unique Transformer pilates classes.

Unlike your typical zen-like pilates studio, KARVE promises a “new style of workout” with pulsating music and dimmed lights. Using custom-designed reformer machines, the 50-minute classes are fun and fast-flowing, focusing on strength training and driving the metabolism through mindful, resistance-based movements. Find out more about KARVE here.

HWH Studio, Burj Al Arab, Dubai. Tel:(0)58 552 0414. jumeirah.com / @hwhstudiodubai

