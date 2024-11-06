Your festive meal all wrapped up…

Hosting a festive celebration at home this silly season? Then take the stress out of cooking and let the experts do their thing with a turkey takeaway from one of the city’s top restaurants or hotels.

Here are the best places to get a turkey takeaway in Abu Dhabi 2024.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Turkey to go is given a celebrity chef touch at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, with a takeaway from Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill. Available from November 20, 2024 to January 7, 2025, there’s three turkey sizes to choose from, complete with an assortment of sides, stuffing, and sauces. If you’re not a turkey fan, you can also order a cooked to order sirloin by the kg.

Dates: November 20 to January 7, 2025

Price: Dhs567 for 5kg to 6kg, Dhs725 for 7kg to 8kg, Dhs835 for 9kg to 10kg. Dhs359 per kg for sirloin

Order: 24 hours in advance

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Rabdan. Tel: (0)2 654 3333. fairmont.com

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Savor a traditional festive feast at home and let Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi’s Verso restaurant take care of things on the food front. You’ll be able to serve up a delicious stuffed 6kg to 7kg roast turkey accompanied by a wide range of traditional trimmings and sides like cranberry sauce, gravy, baked bread pudding, roasted carrots, parsnips and more.

Dates: November 25 to January 7, 2025

Price: Dhs600

Order: 24 hours in advance

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, Al Bateen. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. hyatt.com

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Enjoy a stress-free holiday gathering with your nearest and dearest with a festive turkey takeaway from Osmo Lounge at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. The 7kg butterball turkey is available from December 1, 2023 to January 6, 2024, and comes complete with a turkey brined in the hotel’s secret recipe and served with all the trimmings, including stuffing, roast potatoes, herb roasted root vegetables, buttered Brussels sprouts with chestnuts and crispy veal bacon, roast gravy, and cranberry sauce. You can also add on either a yule log or carrot cake from Osmo. Order by November 30 and get your turkey for Dhs515.

Dates: December 1 to January 6, 2025

Price: Dhs595 for a 7kg turkey (order by November 30 and get it for Dhs500). Dhs150 for yule log and Dhs300 for carrot cake

Order: 48 hours in advance

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island. Tel: (0)2 208 6900. hilton.com

Jones the Grocer

Jones The Grocer are somewhat renowned for their festive options, and whether you’re dining in or taking home there’s loads of options. Roast turkey with no sides starts from Dhs635 for eight to 10 guests, or Dhs885 includes sides of cranberry sauce, gravy, stuffing, duck fat roast potatoes, sautéed Brussels sprouts and chestnuts, roast sausages wrapped in beef bacon with roasted red onions, honey glazed parsnips and carrots, broccoli and cauliflower cheese. There’s also options to go for a roast leg of lamb (from Dhs695) or packages of turkey plus dessert or a cheese board from Dhs945. See the full list of packages here.

Dates: November 9 to January 1, 2025

Price: Starting from Dhs635

Order: 24 hours in advance

Jones the Grocer, available across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, jonesthegrocer.com

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island

The culinary team at Jumeirah are taking care of the cooking this festive season with their selection of takeaway roasts. Pick from either honey-glazed turkey, roasted leg of lamb or herb-crusted beef brisket, all served up with Christmas classics. It’s available from December 7, 2024 to January 7, 2025 with 24 hours’ notice given.

Dates: December 7 to January 7, 2025

Price: Dhs450 lamb, Dhs750 turkey, Dhs695 beef

Order: 24 hours in advance

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. jumeirah.com

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi

Order a festive feast from Market Kitchen this season, and enjoy a gourmet turkey dinner to go priced from Dhs599 if you just want the turkey and all the trimmings, or Dhs799 if you want to inject a sweet dessert into your festive celebrations at home. There’s two sizes of turkey to choose from, and a 25 per cent discount on orders made before December 10.

Dates: November 23 to January 7, 2025

Price: Dhs599 serves 7, Dhs640 serves 9; Dhs799 with dessert to serve 7, Dhs850 with dessert to serve 9

Order: 72 hours in advance

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, 113 Khalifa Street. Tel: (0)56 404 9988. leroyalmeridienabudhabi.com

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal

Let The Ritz-Carlton’s culinary team take care of your Christmas dinner with their Festive Takeaway service. Guests can order a whole roasted turkey with all the trimmings, including stuffing, giblet gravy, and roasted root vegetables, for AED 750.

Dates: December 21 to January 2, 2025

Price: Dhs750

Order: 48 hours in advance

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Al Rawdah. Tel: (0)2 818 8888. ritzcarlton.com/abudhabi

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club

Pick up a tasty turkey takeaway from Yas Acres Golf & Country Club from November 21 to December 29, 2024. The roasted turkey is suitable for six to eight guests, and includes two complimentary side dishes from options like turkey herb and bread stuffing, bread sauce, roast potatoes, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and turkey jus. You can add on more sides for Dhs35 each, and six mince pies for Dhs55.

Dates: November 21 to December 29

Price: Dhs499 with two sides, Dhs35 additional sides|

Order: 48 hours in advance

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island. Tel: (0)50 757 4808. viyagolf.com

