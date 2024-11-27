Important information for this weekend’s festivities…

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has announced the rules and requirements for celebrating Eid Al Etihad, also known as UAE National Day.

The 53rd UAE National Day will be marked this weekend, and while Eid Al Etihad is officially Monday December 2, we can expect four days of celebrations from Saturday November 30 until Tuesday December 3.

And if you’re looking to celebrate Eid Al Etihad over the long weekend, the Ministry of Interior has published a list of requirements that must be adhered to when celebrating.

Instructions and Requirements for Marking the 53rd #EidAlEtihad pic.twitter.com/zIfCnOwuzJ — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) November 26, 2024

Here are the rules outlined by the Ministry of Interior that need to be followed in order to have a safe UAE National Day:

Residents must not organise or participate in random marches or gatherings

The use of spray (of any kind-foam, paint, etc) by motorists, passengers or pedestrians is prohibited

The front and back of the car’s license plate must not be obscured or covered

Vehicles must not be overloaded

Stickers, signs and logos must not be placed on vehicles unless they’re Eid Al Etihad specific

Modifications must not be made to vehicles, and unlicensed features that cause noise or obstruct vision are banned

Reckless driving and stunts are completely prohibited

Only wear scarves designed for Eid Al Etihad celebrations

Only the UAE flag is to be raised for Eid Al Etihad

Songs and chants must be limited in volume, and must only be officially related to Eid Al Etihad

Rallies are prohibited and motorists must not obstruct traffic or block roads.

Earlier this month the government confirmed it would be a four-day weekend on the occasion of Eid Al Etihad, with residents off from Friday November 29 until Tuesday December 3. Work will resume on Wednesday December 4.