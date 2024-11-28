The move aims to give them a fresh start in life…

Ahead of the UAE’s 53rd National Day, now called Eid Al Etihad, UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan has ordered the release of 2,269 prisoners. The UAE President also pledged to cover all fines and penalties imposed on the inmates, who had been sentenced for a variety of offences.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), this initiative reflects His Highness’ commitment to providing released prisoners with an opportunity to rebuild their lives, achieve family stability, and contribute once again to their communities.

H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President, and Prime Minister, ordered the release of 1,169 prisoners of different nationalities. H.H. Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, also ordered the release of 683 inmates, while H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, directed for 304 prisoners to be freed, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, pardoned 1,053 prisoners.

What is Eid Al Etihad?

What was National Day, and then Union Day, is now Eid Al Etihad. It translates to festival (or festivities/celebration) of the Union. In other words, it marks the anniversary of the formation of the UAE, which took place on December 2, 1971.

Big celebrations are set to take place throughout the UAE, including fireworks, markets and food festivals, concerts, a parade, and cultural events. You can read more here.

Do we get a public holiday?

Last week, the UAE Media Office announced that Monday, December 2, and Tuesday, December 3, 2024, will be a holiday for employees of ministries and federal entities. Later on, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) also confirmed the holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE. Work will resume on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

If you are celebrating Eid Al Etihad, keep in mind, the Ministry of Interior has published a list of requirements that must be adhered to when celebrating. Read all about it here.