Look up…

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a Wicked drone show and it’s lighting up the skies of Dubai for one-night-only on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Taking place by the iconic Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai, the Wicked-themed drone show is set to take place from 7.25pm showcasing characters and scenes of the much-anticipated cinematic debut of the film.

Using 500 drones, we will see dazzling formations of Wicked’s beloved characters, Glinda and Elphaba, lighting up Dubai with a breathtaking show of lights and colours.

If seeing the movie is on your weekend plans, or if you’ve already got your tickets, this is an additional early treat you can’t miss.

What’s Wicked about?

The movie follows the story of Glinda – a pretty girl who is blond and very popular, and Elphaba, who has green skin, which means she is immediately judged.

The two dislike each other at first, but their relationship changes, and they soon form an unlikely bond following an encounter with the Wizard of Oz.

The movie stars Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard.

*The dazzling Dubai drone show is returning this December*

Can’t get enough of Wicked ?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Head to Mall of the Emirates to VOX Cinemas and dine at its Wicked pop-up.

VOX Cinemas Theatre Café has undergone a wicked transformation based on the upcoming movie release. Inside, you can expect to be immersed in the magical world of Oz through interactive experiences, movie-themed menu items, and exclusive photo opportunities with iconic characters Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The pop-up will serve a Wicked-inspired afternoon tea, all crafted to bring the flavours of Oz to life. The afternoon tea will be served daily from 11am to 5pm and will cost Dhs280 for two people. And we’re sharing a little secret with you. Say the secret word ‘Wicked’ to receive a berry-based drink off the menu. Read more here.

Wicked drone show, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Nov 19 at 7pm. @reelcinemas