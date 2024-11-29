New day, new route for Wizz Air…

Wizz Air, a miracle of airline fares (because how else can you make it Oman for less than Dhs100) is growing. The newest addition to their network of flights is a route to Varna, Bulgaria, the most happening city on the Black Sea Coast. The route will be operational from March 31, 2025 and will operate three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Wizz Air’s surprisingly wide network of destinations includes an impressive variety, with cities like Alexandria, Baku, Belgrade, Bishkek, Cluj, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Male, Samarkand, Sarajevo, Sohag, Turkistan, Tirana and Yerevan among others, on their map.

Varna is a beautiful, buzzing city, known as the ‘Pearl of the Black Sea’ and a port-side gem of coastal life. The city boasts golden sandy beaches, warm seawater, and Bulgaria’s largest Roman baths complex, perfect for those sun-and-sand loving tourists.

The city is also rich in culture and history, housing remnants of a prehistoric past you can explore in museums and fascinating sites. All in all, it’s a really good mix of beachside charm and historic curiosity, perfect for the local traveller.

Tickets to Varna are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting as low as AED 279, in signature Wizz Air style. The airline also has an incredible sale for Pink Friday, with up to 30 per cent off on seats on select flights.

In other airline news from the capital, Etihad has also announced the addition of not one, not two, but 10 destinations in 2025. The 10 new routes will open up a world of travel possibilities for fliers from the capital, and include Algiers, Atlanta, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Krabi, Medan, Phnom Penh, Taipei and Tunis.

The new routes will commence operations from July, with Atlanta being the inaugural destination. 2025 seems to be coming together as the year of travel with all these exciting new destinations being unlocked for travellers in the UAE.

