FIX Chocolate is calling…

If you thought the FIX craze had faded, you thought wrong, because the desert chocolatier is now delivering in the capital. That’s right – FIX Chocolate is now available in Abu Dhabi, exclusively on Deliveroo, which is still the only place to shop for it.

After taking social media, Dubai and then the whole world by storm, FIX is now in Abu Dhabi and ready to spread it’s sugary magic there as well. The homegrown brand is now offering stock twice a day at 2pm and 5pm.

The insanely indulgent bars were revealed to the city via a cinematic short film premiered by Deliveroo that told us the story of FIX’s infamy around the globe, and the viralness(ness) of the whole thing.

The film follows a fleet of riders as they gather at dawn, their bikes lined up against the Dubai skyline. With engines revving and the city waking up, the pack sets off, riding in unison through the streets, the sun slowly rising behind them. As they approach the Abu Dhabi border, a symbolic hand-off takes place: the Dubai riders pass the coveted FIX chocolates to their Abu Dhabi counterparts. How symbolic, how beautiful.

It’s no surprise the viral chocolate is near impossible to get your hands on and everyone has jumped on the bandwagon – even the royals. Earlier this year, we saw the FIX Chocolate x Fazza collaboration, a uniquely crafted, specially created Halawat Dubai flavour.

Besides this iconic flavour, some of our personal favourites are Can’t Get Knafeh of it, Pick Up A Pretzel and Butter To Be Safe Than Salty, all decadent bombs of flavour and sugary goodness that will send you to Nirvana. There are loads more, but these are the best.

If you’re a capital dweller reading this and getting massive cravings, fret not, for you can now have a piece of the pie. Just bless us when you sink your teeth into that first bite.

@fixdesertchocolatier

Images: Supplied/ Socials