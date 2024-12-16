As we await the new year in Abu Dhabi…

The fun is hardly over. December in Abu Dhabi is a heavy month, in the best way possible. Loads and loads to see, do, explore, enjoy, eat, drink, party and get stuck in. Take your pick for the last of 2024.

Staycay at Bab Al Nojoum

Bab Al Nojoum resorts are making the holiday season better with up to 20% off best available rate when booking two nights and 50% off on best available rate on a third night across all three properties.

valid until May 31, 2025, @babalnojoum_hudayriyat

Heal with sound at The Spa, The St. Regis

Indulge in a serene sound healing ritual at The Spa at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, combining a Himalayan salt scrub, the resonant tones of a Tibetan Singing Bowl, and a therapeutic healing massage at Dhs980 for 90 minutes.

The Spa, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, daily, Dhs980, Tel: (0) 2 694 4100, @stregisabudhabi

Welcome the new year in roaring style

The Roaring 1920s come to life in the 2020s with a Prohibition-era celebration at Butcher & Still, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island. A DJ, great food and cocktails galore – say hello to 2025.

Butcher & Still, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Dec 31, 7pm till late, Tel: (0) 2 333 2444, @butcherandstill

Go raving at Afterlife festival

Fans of bangin’ beats and mesmerising visuals are going to be in for an absolute treat, as Afterlife is all set to make its Abu Dhabi debut on December 6 at Yas Gateway Park. Tickets at Dhs295.

Afterlife Festival, Yas Gateway Park, Dec 6, 2025, tickets at Dhs295, after.life.com

Revel in a winter wonderland

This winter, Yas Winter Fest is bringing all the festive cheer, with Santa’s workshop, a day in the life of an elf with crafting and gifts to be made, gingerbread workshops, slime making, canvas painting and more. Tickets at Dhs20 per adult.

Yas Winter Fest, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dec 13 to 22, tickets at Dhs20 per adult, @yaswinterfest

Enjoy the great outdoors

Liwa International Festival brings the adventure of the outdoors with an awesome selection of F&B, retail and entertainment options, and the festival also packs in a selection of adventure activities, as well as great culinary options.

Liwa International Festival, Liwa, from Dec 13, @liwavillage

Try a new restaurant

At Pappas, Abu Dhabi diners can look forward to living in their very own version of Mamma Mia, with a menu of traditional Greek eats paired with live music and entertainment. After dinner, the original in New York becomes quite the party.

Pappas, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, @wabudhabi

Go to ladies’ night with a twist

Gather your friends for a great experience that combines stunning sunset views, live entertainment, and the opportunity to unwind at SAL’s gorgeous infinity pool. Ladies’ night but with sundowners – sign us up.

SAL, Jumeirah Saadiyat, daily, 12pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (0) 2 811 4325, @sal_saadiyatisland

Elf the Musical

SANTAAAAA! Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf The Musical is coming to Abu Dhabi this December. The musical theatre arena spectacular will take place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island from Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15.

Elf The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Sat, Dec 14 and Sun, Dec 15, from Dhs75, tickets at abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Bryan Adams Live

Music lovers, rock icon Bryan Adams is heading to the capital in December to perform at the Etihad Arena on December 19, on the sidelines of Season 3 of the World Tennis League. The Canadian singer-songwriter will be belting out a timeless list of hits to his name such as Summer of 69, Heat of the Night, and more. We’re going to Run To You Bryan Adams!

Bryan Adams Live, World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, December 19, from Dhs199, etihadarena.ae

Anastacia

Kicking off the World Tennis League (WTL) series of post-match concerts will be ‘Left Outside Alone‘ hitmaker, Anastacia. As part of the ‘greatest show on court’, she’ll be bringing her sing-along hits like I’m Outta Love and Sick and Tired to the Etihad Arena on December 20.

Anastacia, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 20, prices from Dhs249, etihadarena.ae

Robbie Williams

One of the best live performers of his generation, former Take That band member, and all round entertainer, Robbie Williams is heading back to Abu Dhabi on Saturday December 28. The British popstar will bring his signature showmanship and his greatest hits to the UAE capital for a night of pure entertainment that’s sure to bring the house down right before you welcome 2025.

Saadiyat Nights presents Robbie Williams, Saturday December 28, from Dhs295, ticketmaster.ae, @saadiyatnights

Andrea Bocelli

Come December 31 it’s Time To Say Goodbye to 2024, and Andrea Bocelli will be putting his unmistakeable voice to an intimate performance at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. The renowned Italian tenor will put on a show-stopping concert at one of Abu Dhabi’s most luxurious hotels to usher in 2025.

Andrea Bocelli, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, Dec 31, from Dhs13,750, @mo_emiratespalace

Akon

Pop and R’n’B superstar Akon loves Abu Dhabi and the World Tennis League so much, he’s coming back for a second consecutive year on December 21 to put on a show for you. Get set for superhits such as Smack That, Lonely, Locked Up and Beautiful.

Akon Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 21, prices from Dhs249, etihadarena.ae

World Tennis League

Tennis fans, it will soon be time for you to grab a seat by the baselines and get ready for slam-bang tennis action, as the sport’s elite will arrive in Abu Dhabi later this year and put on an ace show for you from December 19 to 22 at the Etihad Arena.

World Tennis League, Etihad Arena,, December 19 to 22, etihadarena.ae

Formula 1 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

In what will be the longest season in Formula One history as it packs in 24 races, the Abu Dhabi race weekend will take place from December 5 to 8 at the capital’s Yas Marina Circuit. With new driver line-ups and teams on the horizon, there’s plenty to be excited about at the 2024 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this December.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, December 5 to 8, from Dhs750, abudhabigp.com

Images: Supplied/Socials