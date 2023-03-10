Finding fragments…

British musical artist and DJ, Bonobo, is set to bring his unique brand of electronic music to Dubai Opera on Saturday, March 11. This highly anticipated performance is expected to be a night to remember, as fans of all ages come together to experience the sounds of one of the most innovative and talented musicians in the electronic space.

Simon Green, better known by his stage name Bonobo, first rose to fame in the late 1990s with the release of his debut album, Animal Magic. Since then, he has established himself as one of the leading figures in the world of electronic music, blending together elements of trip-hop, house, jazz, and world music to create a unique and eclectic sound that has earned him a dedicated following around the globe.

Over the course of his career, Bonobo has released seven studio albums, each of which has been met with critical acclaim and a growing fanbase. His most recent release, Fragments, which is dedicated to nature and movement, was released in January 2022. The record showcased the artist’s continued evolution as he pushed the boundaries of what is possible in electronic music. With its mesmerising beats, lush soundscapes, and intricate arrangements, the album was widely regarded as one of the best electronic albums of the year.

For those who have yet to experience a Bonobo performance in person, this will be a rare opportunity to see the artist in action, and hear their favourite tracks from Fragments performed live. Known for his engaging live shows, Bonobo is sure to bring the energy and excitement of the club to the stage at Dubai Opera, as he blends together his innovative sounds with stunning visuals to create a truly immersive experience. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to the artist’s work, there is no doubt that this will be a performance to remember.

With his unique sound, innovative approach to production and electrifying live shows, this is a must-see event for anyone who appreciates the very best in music and entertainment. So be sure to mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and get ready to experience the magic of Bonobo live in Dubai. Tickets are priced from Dhs350 and are available at dubaiopera.com.

Bonobo at Dubai Opera, March 11, 8pm, from Dhs350. dubaiopera.com