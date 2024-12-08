8 fun foodie pop-ups and menus to try this winter

From desert experiences to tasting menus in the Marina…

Whether you’re booking in a date night or catching up with your friends for a festive night-out, there’s lots of alternative spots to check out this season. Whether it’s a flight through Italy’s foodie regions with a tasting menu, or a fondue for two in a chalet in the desert, here are 8 foodie events to check out this season.

The new winter pop-up: The Winter Nest at Nara

From the team behind luxe desert experiences The Nest and Sonara Camp, The Winter Nest by Sonara has been designed to bring the warmth of holiday traditions to the elegant luxury of the desert. There are eight private chalets arranged around a stunning central Christmas tree. Think twinkling lights, festive decorations, and the tranquil desert backdrop to create the perfect setting for traditional Alpine meals. There are two menus to choose from, one with a succulent roast turkey and the other with a decadent Swiss fondue. Opt for just the Winter Nest menu, where you can dine under the stars at the twinkling camp, and it’s priced at Dhs650 per adult and Dhs350 per child. Or, make it an evening of desert activities at sunset and then enjoy the Winter Nest menu, and expect to pay Dhs850 per adult and Dhs400 per child.

The Winter Nest, The Nest by Sonara, Dubai, Dec 14 to Feb 28, 7pm to 9pm, from Dhs650. @sonara_camp

The new desert cafe: The Uncommon

As part of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), The Uncommon has opened a new desert pop-up in Al Marmoon that invites you embrace the great outdoors, Arabic style. With beautiful lights, live music, and family-friendly fun, it’s running from December 20 until January 12. Acclaimed chef Sheikha Hesa Al Khalifa has curated a seasonal menu of treats, or you can enjoy your own BBQ Box as a limited edition special from December 31 to January 12. Snuggle up by the cosy firepit, enjoy an alfresco film on weekends, and enjoy enchanting oud performances after dark.

The Uncommon x DSF, Al Marmoon Desert, 4pm to 1am, daily until January 12, minimum spend of Dhs20. @theuncommon.ae

The new tasting menu: Papas

With its picturesque Marina views from the terrace, homely and Instagrammable restaurant, and that wine window at the entrance, Papas is an Italian restaurant that’s perfect for date nights, catch-ups with the girls, and impressing visitors. And foodies have a new reason to visit with the launch of the new seven-course tasting menu at Papas. Available daily, it’s a culinary ode to the finest foodie regions of Italy, from its southern islands to its rolling Tuscan hills. Taking you on A Trip Through Italy, the menu features a starter of textures of layers of parmesan, a crunchy potato rosti, and the perfectly al dente orecchiette pasta shells. It’s priced at Dhs450, or add six paired wines for an additional Dhs250.

Papas, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, daily, Dhs450 food only, Dhs700 with wine pairing. Tel: (0)4 423 8321. @papasdubai

The new evening brunch: StreetXO

Star chef Dabiz Munoz’ Dubai restaurant is the home of Dubai’s newest Thursday night brunch, where innovative flavours, free-flowing drinks, and Instagrammable decor collide. A self-described celebration of fire and flavour, dishes draw inspiration from bonfires and smoke, and the menu features signatures like octopus tacos and Pekinese dumplings, as well as new brunch dishes including black cod and patatas bravas. There’s three-hour packages available from 6pm to 11pm.

StreetXO, One&Only One Za’abeel, 6pm to 11pm (three-hour packages), Thursdays, Dhs390 soft, Dhs485 house, Dhs580 sparkling. @streetxodubai

The new afternoon tea: Jo Malone x Kempinski Central Avenue

Combining festive fun and fragrance, the new afternoon tea at Kempinski Central Avenue’s Amber Lounge sees the luxury hotel team up with Jo Malone London for a festive afternoon tea. Available daily until January 7, the tiered towers of sweet and savoury treats are inspired by Jo Malone’s signature fragrances, and feature chocolate truffles, caramel bites, and chocolate-covered candied fruits, infused with seasonal flavours; and crafted tartlets and mousse canapés on the savoury front.

Kempinski Central Avenue, Downtown Dubai, 2.30pm to 7pm, daily until January 7, Dhs300 for two. Tel: (0)50 523 4086. @kempinskicentralavenue

The new alfresco dining experience: Balloons at the Palace

Taking over a stunning sea-facing terrace on the resort’s fifth floor, Balloons at the Palace has seen four tethered hot air balloons become the most exclusive – and Instagrammable – new dining experience in the city. There’s seating for just 16 guests at the intimate pop-up, with the whimsical white and blue striped balloons gazing out over the waterways of the Madinat Jumeirah and to the Burj Al Arab. You have two dining options: a sophisticated afternoon tea priced from Dhs295; and a five-course dinner priced at Dhs445. Both are available from Wednesday to Sunday. Read more here.

Balloons at the Palace, Jumeirah Al Qasr, afternoon tea served 1.30pm to 5.30pm, dinner served from 7pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

The new breakfast spot: Lazy Cat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Hugely popular Kuwaiti concept Lazy Cat has landed in Dubai, and it’s already one of the city’s best new breakfast spots. Nestled on a corner of Al Quoz Pond Park, the restaurant is warm and cosy, gazing out over the pond and skyline beyond. It’s a leafy spot with a lovely alfresco terrace, which blends into the indoor space thanks to retracting walls that meld the two spaces into one. There’s an all-day breakfast menu served until 4pm, with eggs a half dozen ways, and sweet treats like their signature fluffy Japanese pancakes. On the drinks front, a collaboration with Blu Matcha means you can get your favourite hot drink in a vibrant sky blue shade. Prepare to queue – tables here are snapped up fast.

Lazy Cat, Al Quoz Pond Park, Al Quoz, daily 7am to 10pm. @eatlazycat

The new ladies’ night: Drift Sea Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

A beach club might not be your first thought for a taste of winter, but Provencal-chic Drift beach club has unveiled an Alpine-inspired takeover at its gorgeous Sea Lounge. Done in collaboration with Belvedere, the month-long takeover runs until January 12 and sees Drift Sea Lounge reimagined into an Après ski retreat with a magical winter feel. On the decor front, think French Alps chic, with snow-capped furs laced throughout the palms, snowy white throws, and warm candlelight. And as well as seasonal specials, this Apres Ski retreat by the sea is serving up all of the Drift Sea Lounge regular offerings, including the Tuesday ladies’ night, where Dhs150 gets you free-flowing bubbles and house wine or for Dhs250 you can add two starters and a dessert.

DRIFT Sea Lounge’s Après-Ski retreat, Tuesdays, 7pm to 10pm, from Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftebeachdubai