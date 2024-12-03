He’ll be bringing his Big Dumb Eyes world tour to the Coca-Cola Arena in May 2025…

Major lols incoming: Comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to Dubai. Taking to the stage for the first time at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday May 3, you can expect Bargatze’s signature clean and releatable comedy, delivered in his unmistakable style.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but will be released for pre-sale at 10am on Thursday December 5. You can sign-up for pre-sale access via livenation.me. Thereafter, general access will be released at 10am on Friday December 6. Ticket prices are still TBC, but all ticket holders must be over the age of 16.

Nate Bargatze is a Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster and producer, widely regarded as one of the world’s most popular comedians. In the last year, he’s hosted Saturday Night Live twice, and his style of comedy for all ages has seen him land several specials on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

His 66-date Big Dumb Eyes world tour will see the American funnyman headline in cities across Europe and North American, with his single date in the Middle East his Coca-Cola Arena gig in Dubai.

More comedy gigs to look forward to

If it’s comedy you’re looking for, prepare to laugh out loud as some of the biggest names in the business are headed to Dubai next year. It starts with a duo of hilarious comedians on Monday January 20 as the OG pub landlord Al Murray and star of BBC’s Man Like Mobeen, Guz Khan go b2b at Dubai Opera.

Then the following month, hilarious father-son comedy duo Jack and Michael Whitehall will headline at the Coca-Cola Arena on February 14. Expect a real belly-aching treat as you will get to hear backstories, family secrets and even revealing photographs from the family album. And don’t worry, if things get too heated, mum (Hilary) will be on hand to play referee.

Nate Bargatze presents Big Dumb Eyes World Tour, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Saturday May 3, 2025. livenation.me

