Umm Al Quwain gets the Al Baik treatment…

You can never have enough Al Baik – clearly – as another branch has opened in the UAE this month. For the first time ever, Umm Al Quwain is getting an Al Baik, it’s very first one, in Mall of UAQ. The foodies of the Emirate now have a chance to sample the cult favourite fast food brand. And not only is it dine-in, the new Al Baik Umm Al Quwain has a drive-thru too.

This brings the the total number of Al Baik branches in the UAE to a sweet figure of 21. More of the spicy nuggets – yes please. The opening of another branch adds to their roster in the city, as part of their swift expansion. They’re taking over and we’re not complaining.

The origin story

The history of this iconic fried chicken brand is laden with nostalgia and late nights when fast food is the only way to go. The brand has operated in Saudi Arabia for almost 50 years, having first opened in Jeddah in 1974. It soon became the region’s most beloved fast-food brand because it’s cheap and effective, so to speak. Today, it has more than 100 branches across the Kingdom.

Find it here in the UAE…

Al Baik came to the UAE for the very first time in 2020, with the Expo and has grown ever since. In Dubai, you can find some of the branches in these locations: Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Rashidiya, Al Nahda and Al Diyafa. There are branches in Al Wahda Mall, Dalma Mall and Al Ain Mall in Abu Dhabi. There are also branches in City Centre Ajman, Al Majaz Waterfront and City Centre Sharjah.

Images: Supplied/Socials