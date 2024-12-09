Nick Carter is coming to Dubai and we can’t keep calm…

One-fifth of the Backstreet Boys and a crooner in his own right, Nick Carter is making his way to Dubai very soon. All set to perform at Bla Bla Dubai this upcoming February, he will be serenading the crowds on his ‘Who Am I’ tour with his most iconic hits on February 8.

Catch him at The Tent as he brings his unforgettable energy and magic to the stage for a night of epic music and great hits. Experience Carter’s world famous energy up close and personal for a special concert. Perhaps for the first time, we will see Nick taking the stage solo.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Ticketmaster on December 13, at 10am. This will be a general sale and prices will be revealed then, so mark your calendars and keep an eye out.

Nick Carter, Bla Bla Dubai, Feb 8, 2025, tickets go on sale on Dec 13, 10am, @nickcarter

Images: Socials/Getty