We’re huge fans of VOX Cinemas. So when Majid Al Futtaim announced that they have reopened the VOX Cinemas Dubai Festival City Mall, we were thrilled.

The grand reopening took place on December 20, and features an all-new, extensive redesign. It is home to an 18-screen multiplex (state-of-the-art, of course), blending cutting-edge technology, luxurious comfort, and innovative features.

The cinema exudes sophistication, modern aesthetics, and upgraded amenities, and cinema-goers can now enjoy the best that VOX Cinema offers, from the immersive IMAX experience to the indulgent GOLD and elevated Standard auditoriums with premium leather seating.

The IMAX blends jaw-dropping visuals with next-level sound technology and an incredibly immersive atmosphere.

If you want ultimate luxury, VOX Cinemas’ GOLD concept takes your cinema experience to a whole new level. Expect reclining leather seats, pillows and even blankets so you can really get cozy. And of course, there are some delicious dishes on the menu, such as truffle chicken, Tuscan sirloin steak, and basque cheesecake. No need to move from your seat to go and collect it. It will be delivered to your seat directly to their seat through exclusive in-theater waiter service.

For fans of sweets, there’s an all-new Candy Bar that brags an array of signature snacks to enhance your visit. Expect VOX popcorn and gourmet burgers to pizzas, hotdogs, and nachos. Yum…

More experiences offered by VOX Cinemas

Vox Outdoor at The Galleria Mall

Out on the rooftop of The Galleria Mall, you’ll find a single-screen, open-air VOX Moonlight outdoor cinema. Since refurbishing in November 2023, it now boasts a fresh, vibrant aesthetic inspired by the outdoors. with contemporary accents across a green palette. The green tones and the foliage make for a rooftop garden feel against the backdrop of the city. There’s a variety of new and improved seating options, including private cabanas that are perfect for couples for that ultra-luxe vibe, or comfortable loungers – another equally great option for pairs. To be more relaxed, the bean bags with footrests are the choice. A new food and beverage menu features everything from premium mocktails to sushi, burgers, and hotdogs, as well as all your favourite cinema snacks, which you can order from the comfort of your seat. Tickets start from Dhs60.

VOX Theatre

Love a luxury cinema experience? THEATRE by VOX Cinemas opened its doors at the Mall of the Emirates in April this year. After considering customer feedback, THEATRE introduces a new class of premium seating with more space for food, drinks, and personal items. It will also offer couples and families more privacy.

All auditoriums feature reclining heated seats with plush blankets and pillows to keep you nice and cosy. There’s wireless chargers, swivel tables and personal lighting. You’ll aso get to pick from several seating configurations: single, double, or group seating of four. And there’s privacy screens between the armrests of neighboring guests. You can read more here.

Book your tickets for any of these experiences at voxcinemas.com or download the VOX Cinemas app. For a list of upcoming movies, visit this link here.