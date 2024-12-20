Sponsored: Robbie Williams kicks off the new season, with Boyz II Men following in the new year…

Struggling to think of a present for the person that’s got it all? Why not gift them a memorable evening of music with tickets to Saadiyat Nights?

The open-air concert series returns to the stunning Saadiyat shores this month, with an all-star line-up of musical A-listers that promises something for everyone. The custom-built, open-air venue provides the stage for some of the world’s most exciting – and diverse – international talents for a series of gigs in a setting that’s intimate and sophisticated – perfect for music lovers.

The first concert will see renowned showman Robbie Williams take the stage on December 28, while R&B crooners Boyz II Men will serenade fans in January.

Here’s a closer look at what you can expect.

December 28: Robbie Williams

One of the best live performers of his generation, former Take That band member, and all round entertainer, Robbie Williams is heading back to Abu Dhabi on Saturday December 28. The British popstar will bring his signature showmanship and his greatest hits to the UAE capital for a night of pure entertainment that’s sure to bring the house down right before you welcome 2025. You’ll know Robbie for super hits that made waves on the radiowaves in the nineties and noughties, such as Rock DJ, Feel, Angels and Let Me Entertain You. Tickets start from Dhs295.

January 25: Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men, the American vocal harmony group and four-time Grammy Award winners, will take to the Saadiyat Nights stage on Saturday January 25. Known for their incredible discography of hits, it will be an evening full of soulful songs that we all know and love. You’ll know them for hits including End Of The Road, I’ll Make Love to You, and One Sweet Day. Tickets start from Dhs175.

Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, December 2024 to February 2025, tickets from Dhs175. ticketmaster.ae. @saadiyatnights