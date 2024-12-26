A bucket list dining experience soars into the city…

Breakfast with giraffes, dinner in the sky… Dubai is no stranger to a unique dining experience. But as we find ourselves on a 5th floor terrace of Jumeirah Al Qasr, gazing at four majestic-looking tethered hot air balloons softly illuminated by a warm sunset glow, it feels as though this is here to eclipse them all. Made famous by The Grove Hotel in the UK, dining in a vintage hot air balloon has arrived in Dubai by way of Balloons at the Palace, a luxurious pop-up at Jumeirah Al Qasr. Running until April 2025, it’s an invitation to dine alfresco in the plush comforts of a specially designed hot air balloon basket. There are two seatings for afternoon tea, as well as a five-course dinner option, the latter of which we find ourselves at on a breezy November evening.

The setting is stunning, and it’s hard to believe that this terrace space was previously used only for occasional events. On one side, the golden orb is dipping behind the grand façade of the hotel, straight ahead Pierchic sits pretty on the calm Arabian Gulf, and to the other side, Burj Al Arab’s unmistakable sail-shaped outline stands proud. There’s an air of a chic garden party about the space, and two lawns are arranged with picnic baskets, benches, and lawn games for guests to play before dinner. Each hot air balloon is set up for four the baskets arranged with plush cushions and blue and white China to match the blue and white candy stripes of the balloon.

The dinner menu is designed to take you around the world in five courses, stopping off at the home countries of some of Jumeirah Al Qasr’s star chefs. The food is priced at Dhs445, with drinks available to order separately. Dinner begins with a still warm focaccia bread, laced with sundried tomatoes and olives, presented alongside a basket of olive oils from France, Italy and Lebanon. Next, you head to France, with a trio of dainty starters: a seabass carpaccio is our favourite – it’s fresh and flavourful, a zesty lemon dressing giving it a sweet tang. The dish inspired by Pierchic’s chef Beatrice Segoni’s Italian heritage is a ravioli del plin and arrives as neat and nicely al dente pasta parcels with a rich veal jus. The portions are filling but not overwhelming, so we delight in every bite of the next course – chef Amara Mahayothee of Pai Thai’s Lon Goon, a large tiger prawn sitting on a bed of coconut milk spiked with hints of tamarind. For main, there are two options to choose from, and we go for a chunky beef tenderloin, which arrives a little more overcooked than we’d like, simply paired with two slivers of honey glazed carrot and a creamy dollop of mash potato.

For dessert, it’s a uniquely plated Eton mess, and if the surroundings weren’t theatrical enough, it requires smashing the meringue with the back of a spoon to get to the goodies below. And as we disembark our culinary voyage, a suitcase-box with two chocolates to take away is presented to us, a sweet momento to conclude a memorable meal.

Verdict: This is the ultimate spot to take visitors for an unmissable experience.

Balloons at the Palace, Jumeirah Al Qasr, afternoon tea served 1pm to 3pm and 3.30pm to 5.30pm, dinner served from 7pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com