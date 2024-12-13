Complete with 150 firework drones and some incredible skydiving stunts…

One of the highlights of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is the twice daily drone show that takes place on JBR each night. But if you’re looking for an extra special display, then make your way to Bluewaters or The Beach at JBR tonight, Friday December 13, for a one-of-a-kind show.

This pyro drone show will see 150 firework drones take to the skies above the city, merging innovative pyrotechnics with state of the art drone technology for a jaw-dropping display. And that’s not all, as well as the colourful firework drones, it will also be paired with an array of skydiving stunts to leave you gaping in awe, and it will all concluded with a sensational display of fireworks.

If you want to see it tonight, you’ve got two chances, as the show will take place at 8pm and then again at 10pm.

And if you miss out on the December 13 pyro drone display, we have good news for you. There’s another opportunity to catch it again on January 11 as part of DSF’s closing weekend.

DSF’s regular drone show continues until January 12

Although tonight’s drone show will be particularly memorable, the daily drone show, which sees 1,000 regular drones create pretty displays each evening at 8pm and 10pm, will run until January 12, 2025.

Until December 26, the show pays tribute to 30 memorable years of DSF, taking viewers through vibrant visuals and epic drone formations as it traces the history of the annual shopping extravaganza.

Then from December 27 until January 12, 2025 the drones will tell stories of tradition and modernity through powerful visuals and innovative sounds.