The nautically-inspired hotel will complete the Jumeirah trilogy in the second half of 2024…

Next to the wave-shaped Jumeirah Beach Hotel and sailboat-inspired Burj Al Arab, a new resort is coming. Get ready for Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, now set to open in the second half of 2024.

The new resort’s design takes inspiration from an avant-garde super yacht, and will complete the nautical-inspired trilogy on the Jumeirah shorefront.

The five star hotel will boast 386 rooms and suites, four penthouses, and 83 luxury hotel apartment suites, alongside state-of-the-art amenities. Here, we take a closer look ahead of the hotel’s 2024 opening:

The luxurious guest rooms are light and spacious

Jumeirah’s latest ultra-luxury resort will be home 386 rooms and suites, 83 luxury hotel apartments and suites and four penthouses. All rooms, suites and penthouses will offer sunny sea views of the Arabian Gulf or yacht-filled marina, as well as it’s neighbouring hotels Jumeirah Beach and the iconic Burj Al Arab.

Many rooms will offer beautiful balconies

In true Jumeirah style, their rooms and suites will offer nothing but the best, and this extends to alfresco space, with may abodes complete with a balcony or terrace. The resort will be the perfect place for a getaway, providing a peaceful and relaxing experience, with their luxurious and state of the art amenities.

Features include stunning gardens, pools, and an amazing private beach

The grounds of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will feature serene and lush private gardens and stretches of glittering sand lined with private cabana’s and pavilions.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will be the perfect place to unwind and find your inner zen with their special wellness and leisure facilities set across a sprawling 3,500 square metre, three-storey spa. There will also be a collection of gorgeous pools that guests can take a dip in, including a large circular pool, a family infinity pool and a private VIP adult pool.

Guests will be spoiled for choice when it comes to dining

The new resort will be every foodie’s dream with an impressive collection of 10 restaurants and bars, all of which have been designed by globally renowned restaurant designers. One of the venues will be led by 7 Management, the hospitality heavyweights behind popular Dubai hotspots including Seven Sisters, February 30 and The Theater. Adding to their impressive portfolio is a Lebanese export from Beirut called Kun, which Fakkherdine says will be a “unique experience” inside the new resort.

Although no other details on what we can expect have yet been revealed, we’re promised a focus on social dining, and even a new concept that comprises four restaurants in one.

Alongside the resort there will be nine luxury villas, a marina and boardwalk

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is part a larger development that is lead by Dubai Holding, which will include a new luxury 82-berth marina and scenic boardwalk, as well as a cluster of nine, ocean-facing bedroom marina villas.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, opening 2024. jumeirah.com

Images: Jumeirah Group and Dubai Holdings