Say hello to extended hours at Dubai Safari Park…

New announcement from Dubai Safari Park – extended hours have been put in place and a novel night safari experience will be available for visitors till January 12, 2025. The new attraction will allow visitors to discover for themselves the mysteries of the animal world by night.

The extended timings will start from December 13, making this winter season the perfect time to experience the very best of the season as well as the nightlife. There will also be live performances and an array of side activities.

What to expect?

Two night safaris will be led by expert wildlife guides, where visitors can expect to catch a glimpse of the night-time routines of over 90 species besides participating in interactive activities involving animals. The live performances include an African fire show and a neon show.

For those looking for a more fun, educational experience at the park, this is a great way to leave with a greater understanding of the natural adaptations, such as enhanced night vision, echolocation, and a heightened sense of smell and hearing, that enable animals in the wild to thrive at night.

Some things to notice include changes in the animals’ behaviour as the evening deepens, such as the increased roaring of lions, the heightened activity of the usually elusive pygmy hippos, and the intensified predatory instincts of carnivores primed for nocturnal hunting.

Of course, the welfare of the animals is at the forefront, and the most important aspect of this safari. All measures have been taken to ensure that the comfort of the animals is not disturbed, and their ecosystem and natural routines are undisturbed. Only nocturnally active species will be part of the safari experience.

Tickets will be available to purchase as per usual on the website from December 11. Visitors are encouraged to bag tickets early as availability is limited. The safari timings will be from 6pm to 8pm.

Images: Supplied/Socials