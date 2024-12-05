From baking pancakes with Santa to a Christmas jumper spin class in the sky…

While it may not be a traditional white Christmas, there’s no shortage of festive cheer in the desert this season. From Christmas Day brunches to twinkling festive markets and magical tree lightings, Dubai has plenty to fill your winter calendar. But if you’re looking for something a little different, here are some alternative Christmas events guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit…

Santa cooking class

When: December 8

Looking for a festive activity that’s fun and delicious? Head to Seoul Street Café by 1004 Gourmet, where little ones can get hands-on creating their own Hotteok (Korean pancakes) while meeting Santa for a magical Christmas experience. The workshop runs from 10am to 12pm, priced at Dhs100 per child. Spaces are limited, so book now.

Festive film and feast

When: December 12 and December 22

Movie Eats is an eat-what-you-see interactive cinema concept in Dubai that serves a multi-course menu inspired by the film you’re watching. Mark your calendars and bring your appetites for a special Christmas screening of Home Alone on December 12 and December 22. Taking place at Teatro Dubai, Rotana Towers, the experience starts at 7pm, from Dhs369 per person, and includes a seven-course menu, mirroring the dishes served throughout the film.

Paint the Baubles

When: December 12

Creativity and cocktails collide at Mare by Bussola at The Westin this December, with a Design & Dine Christmas party. Taking place from 7pm to 9.30pm, you can paint your own bauble or glass to the sound of all your favourite Christmas tunes, while sipping on mulled wine and festive cocktails. There’ll be a prize for the best dressed, a cameo from Santa, and holiday treats to keep you well fed. It’s Dhs449 with house drinks and Dhs399 with soft drinks.

Bikes and bubbles

When: December 19

Jingle all the way with Bikes & Bubbles, an exclusive CRANK ride experience high above the city at AURA Skypool. Pedal your way through a high-energy class, then unwind with free-flowing bubbles and festive canapés, all while taking in the stunning Dubai skyline. Bring your merriest smile and Christmas jumper (or pick one up at AURA Boutique if you’re still looking for the perfect one). The ride experience is priced at Dhs550 per person inclusive of a welcome wellness shot, free-flowing bubbles, and festive canapés.

Festive quiz night

When: December 18

Oche’s Festive Quiz Night is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit. Teams will battle it out across rounds of holiday trivia, music, and darts, and Santa will even be on hand with surprise prizes and festive goodies throughout the night. Enjoy a specially curated selection of food and drink packages to keep the cheer flowing, making it an unforgettable evening with friends or family. Packages are priced at Dhs249 (soft), Dhs349 (house), and Dhs149 (children).

Images: Social/Supplied