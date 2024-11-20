Get in the festive spirit with these fabulous tree lighting ceremonies in Dubai…

If you’re on the Christmas countdown, there’s lots of festive things to do in Dubai. From Christmas markets and shows, to lavish festive spreads for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the city has got silly season sorted. And to kick things off, few experiences are more magical than a Christmas tree lighting event.

Here are 13 brilliant Christmas tree lighting events in Dubai.

December 3: The Irish Village

Long-standing Irish pub The Irish Village hosts one of the biggest and most popular tree lighting ceremonies, taking place this year on Tuesday December 3. Taking place from 7pm, the free-entry event promises mulled wine and minced pies, carols from St Mary’s Filipino Choir, and the small matter of illuminating the venue’s super-sized outdoor Christmas Tree.

The Irish Village, Garhoud, 7pm, Tuesday December 3, free. theirishvillage.com

December 4: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

Get in the festive spirit at Conservatory at The Westin, when they turn on the sparkling lights of the beautiful Christmas Tree. Expect a fabulously festive atmosphere with themed bites and beverages typical of the holiday season.

Conservatory at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, 5.30pm, Wednesday December 4, free. @westindubai

December 6: Dubai Racing Club

Head over to Meydan on Friday December 6, and as well as all of the exhilarating racing action, you can look forward to plenty of festive fun at the Christmas Village. There will be a visit from Santa, carol singers, a snow globe photo booth, and the switching on of the sparkling Christmas Tree.

Dubai Racing Club, Meydan, 5.30pm, Friday December 6, Dhs65 adults, Dhs50 children. dubairacingclub.com

December 6: Park Hyatt Dubai

The Mediterranean-meets-Moorish Park Hyatt Dubai marks the start of the festive season with its tree lighting ceremony on December 6. All are invited to join the fun at the piazza from 6.30pm, where the beautiful Christmas tree will be lit to the sound of traditional carols, plus roasted chestnuts and a visit from Santa and his reindeers.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort, 6.30pm, Friday December 6, free. dubaicreekresort.com

December 6: QE2 Dubai

Hop aboard the legendary QE2 floating hotel in Dubai for a festive tree lighting ceremony on Friday December 6. Expect Christmas carols, festive cheer and a special surprise from Santa as the tree at the Pavilion is illuminated for the first time this season. After the tree lighting, there’s also the option to enjoy a festive-themed dinner buffet at Lido Restaurant.

QE2 Dubai, Mina Rashid, 4pm, Friday December 6, Dhs50 adults, Dhs30 children aged six to 12, Dhs195 including festive dinner buffet. Tel: (0)4 526 8835. qe2.com

December 6: Shangri-La Dubai

Bringing some beautiful festive cheer to its grand lobby this year will be Shangri-La Dubai, with a tree lighting ceremony from 6pm to 9pm on Friday December 6. The evening will begin with Christmas carols followed by pass around canapés, festive beverages and a visit from Santa Claus.

Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 6pm to 9pm, Friday December 6, free. shangri-la.com

December 6: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa

This palatial Palm Jumeirah property puts a cause behind its tree lighting ceremony on Friday December 6. As well as the magical tree lighting, complete with festive snacks and carols, guests are invited to donate toys on the night, which will be distributed to children in need.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Palm Jumeirah, 5pm to 7pm, Friday December 6, free. @tajpalmdubai

December 6: W Dubai – The Palm

Welcoming its festive season on Friday December 6 will be W Dubai – The Palm with a beautiful tree lighting ceremony from 6pm. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with festive cookies and drinks, followed by the showstopping chandelier light and sound show. Santa Claus and his entourage of elves are seated on a chair amidst splendid decorations, watching over the festivities and inviting guests to share their Christmas wish list.

W Dubai – The Palm, 6pm, Friday December 6, free. @wdubaipalm

December 7: Bab Al Shams

Trade snow for sand with the tree lighting at Bab Al Shams, the luxurious desert resort. The beautiful festive fir tree will be switched on during a festive event at Zala Lawn on Saturday December 7, complete with live entertainment, carol singers, and winter classics like mulled wine and hot chocolate. Santa will even make an appearance bringing toys and treats for little ones.

Bab Al Shams, a Rare Finds Resort, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, 6pm to 8pm, Saturday December 7, Dhs100.

December 7: Fairmont The Palm

The tree lighting ceremony at Fairmont The Palm is a cherished tradition for both hotel and non-hotel guests, taking place this year on Saturday December 7. Be captivated by the melodies of a Christmas Choir, laugh along with a whimsical Pantomime Show, and keep an eye out for a special appearance from Santa. Guests of all ages can indulge in delightful festive treats, adding a delicious touch to the seasonal celebration.

Fairmont The Palm, 4pm to 6pm, Saturday December 7, free. @fairmontthepalm

December 10: Raffles The Palm

The dazzling Christmas tree at the poolside of the gloriously grand Raffles The Palm will be illuminated on Tuesday December 10. Taking place from 7pm to 9pm, expect to enjoy the sounds of a children’s choir, a festive buffet and bar stations that make you feel like you’re at a cosy Christmas market, and an appearance from Santa and Mrs Claus.

Raffles The Palm, 7pm to 9pm, Tuesday December 10, free. raffles.com

December 13: JA The Resort

JA Beach Hotel will illuminate the spectacular Christmas tree at Palmito Garden on December 13. One and all are invited to enjoy a live serenade from a group of carol singers performing by the beach, plus there will be hot and cold festive finger food passed around, and refreshing house drinks. Further enhancing the atmosphere, a DJ will spin all your favourite holiday tracks, while little ones can enjoy decorating gingerbread houses before Santa pays them a special visit.

Palmito Garden, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, 6pm to 8pm, Friday December 13, Dhs150 per person, additional Dhs150 for gingerbread house decorating. Tel: (0)4 814 5604. @jatheresort

December 14: Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse

A fun-filled festive day awaits for the whole family at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ annual tree lighting ceremony on Saturday December 14. Taking over the Earth Terrace from 5pm to 8pm, watch in wonder as the tree is illuminated, sing along to some Christmas carols, and let the little ones run wild with face painting and a bouncy castle. Plus, keep an eye out for Santa and his merry elves.

Earth Terrace, Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse, 5pm to 8pm, Saturday December 14, free. dubaigolf.com