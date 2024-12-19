No more waiting at petrol stations…

In a city known for its hustle and constant movement, CAFU is making sure you spend less time at petrol stations and more time doing what truly matters. The UAE’s first on-demand energy delivery service is already popular with residents for offering its home delivery fuel service. But it’s now gone one step further with a new priority service, delivering fuel in just 20 minutes or less.

No more waiting around or planning your fuel stops – CAFU’s game-changing service puts your time first. With a seamless booking process via their app, you can now get fuel delivered directly to your car within 20 minutes for a flat fee of Dhs20. Whether you’re stuck in traffic or simply want to skip the time-consuming trip to the station, CAFU is all about making your life easier.

Flexibility at its best

Alongside the Priority Service, CAFU is also offering two more options to suit all kinds of lifestyles: the Standard Service, which typically delivers fuel within an hour, free of charge; and the Flexible Slots option, which gets you Dhs5 cashback, and is ideal for those who aren’t in a rush and prefer to save a little.

A step toward simplifying life

The Priority Fuel Delivery Service is now available across Dubai, ensuring that residents can fuel up with ease and convenience, skipping the queues at petrol stations. Say goodbye to the hassle of refuelling, and embrace the future of effortless car care – all with just a few taps on your phone.

You just need to have the CAFU App downloaded.

cafu.com