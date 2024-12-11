Experience the desert like never before at Liwa Village…

Just a short drive beyond Abu Dhabi, there’s a whole new world waiting to be discovered. Approximately 150km southwest of the city, the Liwa desert unfolds in a seemingly endless sea of towering dunes and serene oases. For most of the year, this landscape is a quiet escape for adventurous off-roaders and camel herds. But this month, the desert transforms, as Liwa Village Festival brings life and energy to this remote corner of the UAE, offering a rare blend of traditional Emirati heritage and modern experiences from December 13, 2024 to January 4, 2025.

Yes, Liwa Village returns this year, 30 per cent larger than last year, delivering a festival that promises 23 days of adrenaline-pumping activities, cultural immersion, and non-stop entertainment. And for the first time, Liwa Village will extend into the new year, offering unforgettable New Year’s celebrations under the stars, and out in the desert. Here’s a look at what’s in store…

HOT AIR BALLOONS

This year’s edition will see things taken, quite literally, to new heights, with a hot air balloon glow show and hot air balloon experiences, where visitors can drift high above the dunes.

SOUK

Liwa Village’s heritage-inspired Souk district is crafted to reflect the look and feel of old-world Emirati traders’ homes. Enjoy local dining options, pick up unique finds at the spice market, or dive into the art of henna painting. There’s also an array of workshops focusing on traditional Emirati crafts, allowing guests to learn skills that have been passed down through generations. For those seeking a truly exclusive experience, a VIP majlis offers a private space to unwind and enjoy the festival in style.

TARAB LIWA

As day turns to night, the village comes alive at Tarab Liwa, the entertainment hub where music and performances take centre stage. Concerts and stage shows bring top artists to the desert sands, making for unforgettable evenings under the stars. This year’s lineup features an exciting roster of artists, with Mutref Al Mutref and Mohammed Albakri kicking things off on December 14, followed by Hamad El Ameri and Aryam on December 21. Fans of Aseel Hameem and Mahmod Alturky can catch them on December 28, and Abadi Al Johar and Rahma Riad will ring in the New Year with a special performance on December 31.

WANASA

This family-friendly area is packed with exciting games, attractions, and off-road tracks, making it a place where kids and parents alike can embrace adventure. Whether it’s racing around the tracks, trying out new games, or just soaking in the lively atmosphere, the Wanasa zone ensures there’s no shortage of ways to have fun.

ADRENALINE

Designed to bring a rush of excitement to all ages, this section of the festival features heart-pounding carnival rides and challenging skill games that will test even the bravest adventurers. The newest addition, Shams Liwa, is a Ferris wheel that offers stunning views of the endless desert landscape, giving visitors a fresh perspective on the beauty of Liwa.

MEYDAN

Step into the future at Meydan, a futuristic zone where art and technology merge in unique and unexpected ways. The DreamScape Museum and Art Vibes Hall offer interactive art installations, while horror fans can test their nerves in the spine-chilling Horror Escape Room.

VISITOR TIPS

This event blends Emirati traditions, family-friendly attractions, and thrilling adventures, making it an experience suitable for everyone. Dress respectfully, keeping in mind the local culture. Temperatures drop at night, so be sure to dress warmly in the evening.

Liwa Village, near Moreeb Dune, off Obaid Bin Kenaish Alhameli Street, Liwa, Abu Dhabi, December 13 to January 4. liwavillage.ae