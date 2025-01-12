A station will open in the Al Jaddaf area, good news if you’re looking for a bite…

A new high-speed Etihad Rail service connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai is coming.

So if you’re in Dubai and plan on hopping on, or travelling from the capital and hopping off, you may be looking for a bite.

Luckily, you’ll find some cool restaurants near a new Etihad Rail station, in the Al Jaddaf area, which is where one of the Dubai stations will be located.

A launch date is not known yet but the 350km/h service will connect the cities in 30minutes, making an after-work dinner spot a very real consideration.

But whether you’re in the area for business or pleasure, these 12 cool restaurants near Al Jaddaf Dubai station will offer a variety of flavours and vibes, making them ideal places to check out when you’re in need of something to eat.

Here are 12 cool restaurants near new Etihad Rail station in the Al Jaddaf area

Timo, Al Jaddaf Rotana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timo Restaurant & Bar (@timorestaurant)



Casual, cool, and delicious; Timo brings the best of the Mediterranean to your table with a laid-back yet refined vibe. The menu is all about fresh ingredients, whether you’re digging into a wood-fired pizza or a flavour-packed seafood dish. It’s the kind of place that works for everything – from a relaxed family dinner to a midweek pasta fix. Plus, the breezy terrace is a solid spot for an alfresco meal.

Timo, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Al Jaddaf Street. Tel: (0)4 596 2292. @timorestaurant

The Market Place, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf

Craving sushi? Tacos? A serious curry? The Market Place has it all. This family-friendly all-day dining spot is known for its themed nights, taking your tastebuds on a trip from Mexico to Asia and beyond. Whether it’s a spicy seafood night or an umami-packed Asian feast, there’s always something exciting happening. Come hungry – you’ll want to try a bit of everything.

The Market Place, Lobby Level, Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf. Tel: (0)50 934 4357. Marriott.com

Kimura-ya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimuraya Al Jaddaf (@kimurayaaljaddaf)



Kimura-ya isn’t just another Japanese restaurant – it’s an authentic slice of Tokyo in Dubai. With over 200 branches in Japan, this place knows a thing or two about traditional izakaya-style dining. Think top-quality sushi, comforting ramen, and expertly grilled skewers, all paired with premium sake and shochu. The vibe? Warm, lively, and perfect for a night out with friends.

Kimura-ya, 1st Floor, Marriott Hotel, Oud Metha Road Al Jaddaf Area. Tel: (0)56 837 0762. @kimurayaaljaddaf

Amalfi, Palazzo Versace Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amalfi, Palazzo Versace Dubai (@amalfidxb)



Tucked by the west lagoon pool at Palazzo Versace, Amalfi is all about easygoing outdoor dining. The menu is packed with classic Mediterranean flavours, from fresh salads to perfectly crispy wood-fired pizzas. Whether you’re lounging in the sun or gathering with friends, this spot brings all the laid-back holiday vibes – no plane ticket required.

Amalfi, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf. Tel: (0)4 556 8892. @amalfidxb

Enigma, Palazzo Versace Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enigma, Palazzo Versace Dubai (@enigmadxb)



Enigma is where storytelling meets fine dining, with a menu inspired by the Iranian heritage of Michelin-starred chef Mansour Memarian. Expect rich, aromatic Persian dishes served in a setting that feels both elegant and intimate. Sit inside for a stylish dining experience or grab an outdoor table for dreamy views of the Dubai Creek. Either way, it’s a meal to remember.

Enigma, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf. Tel: (0)4 556 8830. @enigmadxb

Giardino, Palazzo Versace Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GiardinoDubai (@giardinodubai)



Giardino isn’t your typical hotel restaurant. Step inside, and you’re greeted by bold jungle-inspired decor, from leafy prints to elegant marble flooring. It’s all very Versace – chic, playful, and effortlessly stylish. The menu leans into international favourites, making it a great spot for everything from a leisurely breakfast to a stylish dinner. And yes, even the plates are Versace.

Giardino, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Jaddaf Waterfront. Tel: (0)4 556 8805. @giardinodubai

Mosaico, Palazzo Versace Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mosaico Lobby Lounge (@mosaicolounge)



Located in the grand lobby of Palazzo Versace, Mosaico is as much about the setting as it is about the food. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Dubai Creek, it’s the perfect place to settle in for a long, relaxed meal. The menu covers everything from casual bites to afternoon teas, making it a go-to for any time of day. If you’re after a spot that blends luxury with comfort, this is it.

Mosaico, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Jaddaf Waterfront. Tel: (0)4 556 8850. @mosaicolounge

If you’re up for a little adventure beyond the station, there are even more spots just a short drive away. Take a quick ride and explore these cool restaurants that are worth the trip…

Amazónico

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazónico Dubai (@amazonicodubai)



If you’re craving a full sensory experience, Amazónico offers a vibrant atmosphere reminiscent of a tropical rainforest. The restaurant’s bold, maximalist design spans across three floors, with the rooftop being the ideal spot to enjoy the rainforest vibe. Latin American-inspired dishes are complemented by cocktails served in playful, monkey-shaped tumblers. Whether you’re lounging on the ground floor or enjoying the view from above, it’s a place where the vibes are as amazing as the food.

Amazónico Dubai, DIFC Pavilion, Gate Village, DIFC, open daily, 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. @amazonicodubai

Fi’lia Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fi’lia at SLS Dubai (@filiadubai)



Fi’lia Dubai is the region’s first female-led restaurant, offering award-winning Italian fare in a casual yet elegant setting. Known for its fresh, wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, and Mediterranean-inspired dishes, Fi’lia combines both quality ingredients and the art of cooking. Its Michelin Bib Gourmand award confirms it’s one of the best, and the restaurant’s relaxed ambiance makes it the perfect choice for everything from an intimate dinner to a lively night out with friends.

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai, Al Marasi, Business Bay. Tel: (0)4 607 0770. @filiadubai

Mina Brasserie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MINA Brasserie (@minabrasseriedubai)



Mina Brasserie, a Michelin-selected gem, brings together French and Mediterranean classics, crafted by celebrity Chef Michael Mina. The restaurant’s dynamic atmosphere welcomes both intimate and larger groups, making it an excellent choice for any occasion. The outdoor terrace is a serene spot to enjoy delicious sharing plates, while the golden bar serves timeless cocktails. This stunning brasserie is perfect for food lovers looking to graze on high-quality dishes from breakfast to dinner.

Mina Brasserie, Gate Village, Trade Centre, DIFC. Tel: (0)4 506 0100. @minabrasseriedubai

Trouvaille

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trouvaille Bistro & Cafes (@trouvaille_ae)



Hidden in plain sight, Trouvaille is a delightful escape with the best of French and Lebanese cuisines, all served with a dash of Parisian aesthetic and Beirut’s warmth. Whether you’re sipping on freshly brewed coffee or diving into gourmet comfort food, the chic interiors and warm hospitality make it the perfect neighbourhood spot for a quick getaway from the daily grind.

Trouvaille, Khansaheb Residence, Al Jaddaf. Tel: (0)5 6 683 8678. @trouvaille_ae

Level 43 Sky Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Level 43 Sky Lounge (@level43dubai)



For a laid-back yet stylish spot, Level 43 Sky Lounge has some of the best panoramic views of the city, including the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and Jumeirah coastline. This relaxed rooftop lounge is perfect for catching the sunset over frosty cocktails while enjoying chilled beats from the in-house DJ. It’s an ideal place to unwind with friends and enjoy the iconic Dubai skyline, especially during the cooler months.

Level 43, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Rd, open daily from 2pm to 3am. Tel: (0)5 6 414 2213. @level43dubai