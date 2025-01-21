21 of the best ways to celebrate Chinese New Year 2025 in Dubai
It’s Chinese New Year – welcome the Year of the Snake…
No matter what the celebration, there is a space for it in Dubai. We pride ourselves on being the residents of a melting pot of cultures, and for the opportunities we have to experience traditions, customs and festivals from far and wide. Chinese New Year will be soon upon us, on January 29, and if you celebrate, here are some of the best ways.
Hutong
Hutong Dubai invites diners to indulge in an elevated Chinese New Year experience. On January 28, you can savour artful creations iconic dishes such as Lo Hei, symbolizing prosperity and unity, alongside an exclusive menu of authentic delights. A DJ will entertain on the night of along with a lion dance performance and a live Chinese drummer. Pair your experience with Chinese New Year-inspired cocktails and mocktails. The venue will be decked out timeless red and gold decor, lanterns, and intricate details.
Hutong, DIFC, Jan 28, from 7pm onwards, Tel: (0) 4 220 0868, @hutongdubai
Hakkasan
Hakkasan is celebrating with a limited-edition menu featuring exclusive new dishes like a festive cocktail and a special dessert created just for the occasion. On the entertainment front, a unique lion dance is also planned throughout the evening on Wednesday, January 29. To keep up with traditions, guests are invited to write their wishes on a red ribbon before tying it to the restaurant’s wall latticing in hopes that they will come true. The nine-course set menu is priced at Dhs738 per person, and has been created by Hakkasan’s Executive Chefs from around the world.
Hakkasan, Atlantis The Palm, Jan 28 to Feb 12, 6pm to 11:45pm, Dhs738, special cocktail at Dhs98, Tel: (0) 4 426 0752, @hakkasandubai
Ling Ling
Head to Ling Ling for premium celebrations – diners can select from special dishes starting from Dhs130, including crispy chow mien with sliced smoked duck breast, steamed razor clams featuring vermicelli, ginger scallion confit and bao with short rib, galbi sauce, pickle carrot, daikon and cilantro. While the exclusive dishes can be complemented with a fitting rattlesnake highball cocktail or a serpentine mocktail, guests can also treat themselves to a delightful snake-inspired dessert to celebrate the occasion. Continue the party with a table at the Ling Ling Ultra Lounge.
Ling Ling, Atlantis The Royal, Jan 28 to Feb 7, 6pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 56 997 1642, @linglingdubai
Demon Duck
Celebrity Chef Alvin Leung is bringing the exclusive for Chinese new Year this year, with a specially-curated tasting menu with a creative twist from January 27 to February 2. There will also be traditional Chinese dragon dance to honour the customs of the festival. Dishes include lo hei slaw RAW, dim sum, slow-roasted Demon Duck, grilled lobster, Wagyu beef, Long Life noodles, and the indulgent Demon Dessert Platter. Entertainment on January 28 and 29.
Demon Duck, Banyan Tree, Bluewaters Island, Jan 28 to Feb 2, Tel: (0) 4 556 6466, @demonduckdubai
LAH LAH
Head to LAH LAH’s Asian nightlife inspired terrace and indulge in an exquisite set menu. The menu includes Chinese delights such as XO scallop dumplings, wagyu foie gras rolls, chicken wonton, the iconic Beijing crispy duck and main courses like szechuan chili lobster, cantonese wagyu rib-eye, or Asian-style seabass. There will also be an array of dessert platters and fortune cookies. The menu will be available for one day only, on January 29, for both lunch and dinner and is priced at Dhs375 including two hours of beverages. Celebrate in style.
LAH LAH, Zabeel House, Jan 29, lunch and dinner, Dhs375 including two hours of beverages, Tel: (0) 4 519 1111, @lahlahdxb
Barfly by Buddha Bar
Celebrate Chinese New Year in style at Barfly by Buddha-Bar with a special Soirée Brunch on Thursday, February 1, at 7pm. Set against the vibrant ambiance of The Palm Jumeirah, this exclusive event blends traditional Chinese flavors with Barfly’s signature Asian fusion cuisine. Savor a curated menu featuring festive highlights starting from Dhs365 for food and soft beverages. The evening’s magic is elevated with mesmerizing Chinese décor and an enchanting traditional dragon performance, ensuring an unforgettable celebration to ring in the Year of the Snake.
Barfly by Buddha-Bar, The Palm Jumeirah, Feb 1, 7pm, prices from Dhs365, @barflydubai
Hawkerboi
Celebrate Chinese New Year in style at Hawkerboi, JLT’s neon-lit haven for Southeast Asian-inspired flavors. From January 23 to 29, indulge in a special festive menu priced at Dhs240 per person, starting at 6pm. Taste all the incredible seasonal delights such as kung pao soup, mushroom spring rolls, spicy beef dumplings and mango pudding with coconut cream and fresh mango. Guests will also receive fortune cookies with surprise gifts, including exclusive EATX experiences.
Hawkerboi, The Park, JLT, Jan 23 to 29, 6pm onwards, Dhs240 per person, Tel: (0) 50 427 5217, @hawker.boi
MiMi Mei Fair
Shang Palace
Celebrate the Year of the Snake at Shangri-La Dubai with a vibrant culinary journey at Shang Palace. From January 28 to February 12, indulge in specially curated Cantonese set menus, offering a blend of traditional flavors with modern flair. The Chinese New Year Set Menu (Dhs388 per person) from January 28 to February 3 features a delectable selection Guests can also enjoy the yusheng Chinese rainbow raw fish salad (Dhs118 for 2-4 guests, Dhs236 for 6-10 guests) on January 29, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune. Ring in the celebrations with a traditional Lion Dance from January 28 to February 3, and mark the end of festivities with a Lantern Festival Menu on February 12 (Dhs288 per person).
Shang Palace, Shangri-La Dubai, Jan 28 to Feb 12, Tel: (0) 4 355 1747, @shangriladubai
Tang Town
Tang Town, located with stunning views of the Dubai Mall Fountain, invites guests to celebrate Chinese New Year in style with a luxurious dining experience, available from January 28 to February 12. Honoring the rich culinary heritage of China, Tang Town offers curated menus ranging from Dhs1,988 to Dhs20,888, perfect for both intimate gatherings and larger family celebrations. The festive menus feature iconic dishes from banquet Chinese dining.
Tang Town, Dubai Mall Fountain Views, Jan 28 to Feb 12, Dhs1,988 to Dhs20,888, Tel: (0) 4 555 5555, @tangtown_dubai
Mott 32
Celebrate the Year of the Snake with Mott 32, perched high on the 73rd floor of Address Beach Resort, offering panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline. From January 27 to February 2, guests can savoUr a special menu crafted by Executive Chef Frankie Yang Tao. Highlights include lobster and abalone lo hei salad, delicate crab roe Shanghainese soup dumplings, fried Qingyuan chicken with black truffle and stir-fried spicy lobster with rainbow quinoa. Don’t miss the exclusive Penfolds wine-paired dinner on January 29 for Dhs888, or the festive Chinese New Year-themed Brunch 32 on February 1 from 12.30 pm to 4pm, complete with themed entertainment and décor.
Mott 32, Address Beach Resort, Jan 27 to Feb 2, Tel: (0) 4 278 4832, @mott32dubai
Armani/Caffè
Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel
The Great British Restaurant is hosting Chinese New Year celebrations with a delicious buffet feast including dishes such as chicken char siu salad, peking duck, Cantonese steamed fish and more, with a spectacular lion dance and a live DJ. To add to the vibe this evening brings, guests can also enjoy live cooking stations around the restaurant. Priced at Dhs190 per person. Dukes Bar is also marking the occasion with Chinese New Year-themed cocktails. From January 28 to February 28.
Great British Restaurant, Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel, Jan 29, 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs190, Tel: (0) 4 455 1111, @dukesthepalm
Mosaico
Mosaico at Palazzo Versace will be hosting a special themed Chinese New Year high tea. Guests are invited to celebrate in the festive and opulent setting of the venue with panoramic views of the Dubai Creek. The celebration will be complete with an array of traditional Chinese entertainment, ranging from dragon dances to design and décor to enthrall guests. From January 28 to February 2, 10.30am to 7pm, priced at Dhs420 per stand for two.
Mosaic, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Jan 28 to Feb 2, 10.30am to 7pm, Dhs420, Tel: (0) 4 556 8888, @palazzoverdsacedubai
Giardino
Giardino is hosting a Chinese New Year themed feast with an exquisite dinner buffet featuring authentic Chinese delicacies for guests looking to indulge in a tasteful dining experience. Tuck into delicacies like live hand pulled noodle soup with condiments, steamed live grouper fish and sticky rice dumpling with beef.
Giardino, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Jan 28 to Feb 2, 7pm to11pm, Dhs275 for buffet only, drinks charged accordingly, Tel: (0) 4 556 8888, @giardinodubai
Griffin Lounge
Ladurée
The luxury French patisserie is introducing an exquisite limited-edition 12-piece macaron box adorned in the shades of red and gold. Guests can customize their macarons with assorted options, priced at Dhs210. Available for purchase at all outlets across Dubai, including the iconic Dubai Mall restaurant, the Tea Room at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates’ Tea Room, Dubai Festival City Mall, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Hills restaurant, City Centre Al Zahia restaurant, Abu Dhabi Mall restaurant, Yas Mall restaurant, Al Bateen,and Marina Mall restaurant.
Ladurée, across various locations, Dhs210, @ladureeuae
