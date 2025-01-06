6 amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: January 27 to 30
We’re about to send off January in Abu Dhabi…
The new year had just begun, and now the first month is nearly over, and we firmly believe time is not a real thing. 2025 came with the promise of unforgettable fun, both during the weekdays and the weekends. So far, it has delivered – this week is no different. Take your pick.
Monday, January 27
Take a free yoga class
Native Cafe is offering a free yoga and meditation session for the perfect way to start your week on a relaxed and recharged note. Join Taghrid Khouri as she takes you through a session of yoga, meditation and relaxation – a great way to start the week. Class at 11am.
Native Cafe, Al Karama Complex, Abu Dhabi, Mon, Jan 27, 11am, Tel: (0) 50 515 8272, @nativecafe.ae
Tuesday, January 28
Live it up at Lock, Stock & Barrel
Who says you can’t have a mid-week ladies’ night. According to our friends at LSB, Tuesdays are for getting lit, and we couldn’t agree more. Tuesdays at LSB Yas Bay means free-flow drinks for the ladies from 8pm to 12am. No strings attached, just free drinks.
Lock, Stock & Barrel, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Tues, 8pm to 12am, solutions-leisure.com
Try a Dubai export in the capital
Heads up – Sushisamba Abu Dhabi is now open and ready for you to try. This is the celebrity hotspot and Dubai export you need to sample at least once. Try award-winning Japanese-Latin fare with breathtaking views of the corniche surrounding you.
Sushisamba, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0) 2 811 5882, @sushisambaabudhabi
Wednesday, January 29
Celebrate the Year of the Snake
Ring in the Year of the Snake as the award-winning Dai Pai Dong celebrates Chinese New Year from January 29 to February 12 with a Family Reunion Dinner on January 28 and 29. Sample dishes such as lo hei, a vibrant Chinese New Year yee sheng salad, family reunion clay pot and the perfectly steamed yellow fish with soya sauce.
Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Jan 28 and 29, packages start at Dhs388, Tel: (0) 2 813 5550, @daipaidongad
Check out a stunning sculpture
Celebrating the intersection of art and culture in the heart of the capital, My Heart is Yours, a stunning sculpture by acclaimed artist Lorenzo Quinn is now on display at the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi. The piece depicts the profound bond between two souls united by love and offers a deeply moving experience. Get your dose of art here.
Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, until Mar 2025, @fsabudhabi
Thursday, January 30
Enjoy the gorgeous weather in the great outdoors
This unique waterfront destination in Abu Dhabi runs along some of the capital’s newer eats, with several of them being crowned winners at the prestigious What’s On Abu Dhabi awards. You’re also mere steps away from a cinema theater, and one of the capital’s biggest attractions, The National Aquarium. Ideal for a leisurely stroll by yourself, with the family, or on date night.
