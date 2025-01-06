We’re about to send off January in Abu Dhabi…

The new year had just begun, and now the first month is nearly over, and we firmly believe time is not a real thing. 2025 came with the promise of unforgettable fun, both during the weekdays and the weekends. So far, it has delivered – this week is no different. Take your pick.

Monday, January 27

Take a free yoga class

Native Cafe is offering a free yoga and meditation session for the perfect way to start your week on a relaxed and recharged note. Join Taghrid Khouri as she takes you through a session of yoga, meditation and relaxation – a great way to start the week. Class at 11am.

Native Cafe, Al Karama Complex, Abu Dhabi, Mon, Jan 27, 11am, Tel: (0) 50 515 8272, @nativecafe.ae

Tuesday, January 28

Live it up at Lock, Stock & Barrel

Who says you can’t have a mid-week ladies’ night. According to our friends at LSB, Tuesdays are for getting lit, and we couldn’t agree more. Tuesdays at LSB Yas Bay means free-flow drinks for the ladies from 8pm to 12am. No strings attached, just free drinks.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Tues, 8pm to 12am, solutions-leisure.com

Try a Dubai export in the capital

Heads up – Sushisamba Abu Dhabi is now open and ready for you to try. This is the celebrity hotspot and Dubai export you need to sample at least once. Try award-winning Japanese-Latin fare with breathtaking views of the corniche surrounding you.

Sushisamba, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0) 2 811 5882, @sushisambaabudhabi

Wednesday, January 29

Celebrate the Year of the Snake

Ring in the Year of the Snake as the award-winning Dai Pai Dong celebrates Chinese New Year from January 29 to February 12 with a Family Reunion Dinner on January 28 and 29. Sample dishes such as lo hei, a vibrant Chinese New Year yee sheng salad, family reunion clay pot and the perfectly steamed yellow fish with soya sauce.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Jan 28 and 29, packages start at Dhs388, Tel: (0) 2 813 5550, @daipaidongad

Check out a stunning sculpture

Celebrating the intersection of art and culture in the heart of the capital, My Heart is Yours, a stunning sculpture by acclaimed artist Lorenzo Quinn is now on display at the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi. The piece depicts the profound bond between two souls united by love and offers a deeply moving experience. Get your dose of art here.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, until Mar 2025, @fsabudhabi

Thursday, January 30

Enjoy the gorgeous weather in the great outdoors

This unique waterfront destination in Abu Dhabi runs along some of the capital’s newer eats, with several of them being crowned winners at the prestigious What’s On Abu Dhabi awards. You’re also mere steps away from a cinema theater, and one of the capital’s biggest attractions, The National Aquarium. Ideal for a leisurely stroll by yourself, with the family, or on date night.

