Love a good brunch? You don’t need to wake up early in the morning to enjoy one, as there are some great evening brunches in Abu Dhabi to try out.

Here are 10 restaurants to enjoy an evening brunch in Abu Dhabi.

Antonia Chic

Chic Nights with Mark Zitti at Antonia Chic features two hours of live entertainment by Mark Zitti paired with an unlimited buffet and free flow of house beverages. Your meal includes Italian antipasti, pass-around pasta and pizza. The house beverage package costs Dhs395 (plus a service fee). The next event is on January 16.

Antonia Chic, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Jan 16, Dhs395 (plus a service fee). Tel: (0)2 674 9781. @antonia.uae

Cyan Brasserie

Kickstart the weekend on Friday evening post-work at Cyan Brasserie at Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi. Your brunching session will see you tucking into a shared starters and a seafood tower of poached prawns, lobster, and sashimi, alongside delicious options like oysters and artisanal French cheese, with a choice of one main course and decadent desserts. You can pair your meal with sparkling (Dhs325) or bubbly (Dhs395). Register here.

Cyan Brasserie, Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi, every Fri 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs225 for soft, Dhs325 for sparkling and Dhs395 for bubbly. Tel: (0)50 765 6435. hyattrestaurants.com

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

This award-winning Italian offers a family-friendly brunch on Friday evening from 6pm to 11pm for Dhs240. It’s an à la carte style brunch which includes seafood, cheese, and antipasti stations. And you can pair it with premium beverages. Prices start from Dhs240.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Rotana – Capital Centre, Embassies District, Abu Dhabi, every Fri 6pm to 11pm, from Dhs240 per adult, 50% off for children ages 6 to 12, under 5s free, Tel: (02) 307 5551. rotana.com

Easy Tiger

This popular pub in Al Ain Palace Hotel serves up a Saturday brunch from 8pm to 11pm for Dhs199. For your dirhams, you will get hearty pub bites and unlimited beverages. Catch up with mates, watch the live sporting action, or enjoy the wild party.

Easy Tiger, Al Ain Palace Hotel, W Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, every Sat 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199. Tel: (0)50 593 7977. @easy.tiger.bar

Hakkasan

On Friday, a night brunch takes place on the Terrace at Hakkasan. You will enjoy a prix-fixe menu with unlimited drinks for Dhs488. There’s live music and you can enjoy some of the best views of Abu Dhabi.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, from 6pm every Fri, Dhs488 for premium drinks, Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi

Library Bar

Writer’s Block runs on Friday and Saturday from 7pm and is a three-hour experience where you can indulge in literary-inspired cocktails and sharing platters of light bites. It’s Dhs365 for the cocktail and house beverage package and Dhs565 for the bubbles package. Just want soft drinks? It’s Dhs215.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, Fri and Sat 7pm to 11pm (three-hour brunch experience), Dhs195 soft, Dhs365 cocktail and house, Dhs565 bubbles, Tel: (02) 208 0000, @librarybarabudhabi

The Lighthouse

Taking place every Thursday from 8pm to 1am, diners can enjoy stunning views by the waterfront as they tuck into refined flavours from The Lighthouse. You have three packages to pick from, soft for Dhs199, prosecco for Dhs299 and bubbles for Dhs399.

The Lighthouse, Yas Bay Waterfront, near Hilton Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Thurs 8pm to 1am, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 prosecco and Dhs399 bubbles. Tel: (0)2 236 7831. @thelighthouse_ae

Lock, Stock & Barrel

From 8pm to 11pm on Friday, go to LSB at Yas Bay for its Friday Night Live Brunch. You will get unlimited beverages and bites for just Dhs200. Munch on masala fries. nachos, a margarita pizza, beef sliders, and chicken tacos, while you listen to live music out on the terrace and soak in the views of Yas Bay.

Lock, Stock and Barrel, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, every Wed, from 8pm to 11pm (three hour experience), Dhs200 per person, Tel: (0)2 4 423 8308, @lockstockabudhabi

McCafferty’s

The charm of Ireland awaits at the McCafferty’s brunch with your favourite bites and sips for a starting price of Dhs199. Pick from the evening brunch at Friday 8pm to 10pm, or if you want an earlier experience, go on a Saturday where the brunch is from 1pm to 8pm.

McCafferty’s, Hilton, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Fri 8pm to 10pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)58 598 3623. @mccaffertysyas

Teatro

Teatro’s evening brunch is held every Friday and Saturday from 6pm with a menu featuring tempura, Mediterranean octopus salad, USA prime beef, teriyaki-glazed salmon, and more delights. Pair it with soft drinks for Dhs219, or cocktails and selected beverages for Dhs319. For children ages six to 12, it’s Dhs120.

Teatro, Park Rotana, Park Rotana Complex Road, near Khalifa Park, Dhs219 for soft, Dhs319 for selected drinks and cocktails, Dhs120 per child aged 6 to 12, Tel: (02) 657 3317, @parkrotana

