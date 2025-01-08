10 of the most stunning themed bars with unique interiors in Dubai

Stunning sips…

Dubai and breathtaking bars with interiors that will blow your mind – a match made in nightlife heaven. The list of gorgeous spots in the city for you to chill-pill and cocktail-drill your way to a good time is endless, but there’s a few locations that do it like no other, visuals wise. Step into the lavish, luxurious, deliciously ludicrous world of themed bars.

Amelia

If you haven’t guessed it already, Amelia is inspired by the travels of Amelia Earheart, with its original outpost in Lebanon. This venue is big, bold, industrial and oozes steampunk energy, with the giant vintage airplane propellor and wings that actually function.

Amelia Lounge, Downtown Dubai, Mon to Fri 5pm to 7pm, Dhs145 set menu and drinks from Dhs35. Tel: (0)4 328 2805 @amelia.dubai

Galaxy Bar

Galaxy Bar, as the name suggests, is a space-stars-cosmos-themed venue. This ultra-luxury late-night lounge is ranked number 50 in the World’s 50 Best Bars, and runs on an ‘if you know, you know’ profile, and with capacity for only a handful of guests at a time, it’s not easy to get a reservation but it’s worth the wait.

Galaxy Bar, Gate Village, DIFC, open Sun, Tues, Wed 8pm to 3am, Thu to Sat 9pm to 4m. Tel: (0)50 513 5908, galaxy-bar.com, @galaxybardxb

Nonsense

This is an amazing mish-mash of the past and the present. From the moment you enter Nonsense’s interiors, you are mystified with 3D mural projections, artistic lighting that changes according to the vibe, and baristas wearing psychedelic masks.It’s all cosmic neon colours and eccentric design. Open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11pm to 3am, the cocktail bar also has a bit of the atmosphere of the 1920s with plush purple velvet chairs, and soft lighting.

Nonsense, Unit D08, first floor, The Wharf, Bluewaters, Dubai. Fridays and Saturdays, 11pm to 3am. nonsensedxb.com / @nonsensedxb

Amazonico

Amazonico stands out because of maximalist, jungle-esque interiors that make it unique. Spread over a sprawling three-floor building, the best spots to kick back at are at the rooftop (weather permitting) and the ground floor. The latter is home to a lengthy bar in emerald green, lit by warm gold lights and lined with bar stools that separate the bar from the lounge. The mixed drinks menu has the same Latin American influence as the a la carte offering, with drinks served up in monkey heads and tiki tumblers.

Gilt

Truly a sight to behold, Gilt is Burj Al Arab’s cocktail bar offering where you’ll have to pre-book if you want to snag a reservation. The maximalist interiors, draped in gold and metallic, everything glitz and grand, are paired with slick service, and a mixology menu befitting of the iconic setting. The bar team, lead by Thibault Méquignon, whip up creations such as the jar-aged cherry blossom negroni, and an Oolong old fashioned. They also regularly host bar takeovers from some of the world’s best mixologists.

Gilt, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, 6pm to 3am daily, reservations essential. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com/gilt

Salmon Guru

Crazy – that is the theme here. You’ll be able to tell, with the heady wiggly neon lights, the in-your-face mix of colours and light, loud signage, quirky design and a trippy, creative feel that takes you to another planet. Embrace the fantastic vibes by sidling up – or even behind – the bar and peruse the playful cocktail list. Better yet, take a recommendation from any of the expert – and effortlessly cool – bartenders who’ll create something so unique and serve it in one of Salmon Guru’s customised cocktail vessels, the likes of which you’ll have never seen before.

Salmon Guru Dubai, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, 12.30pm to 2am Mon to Fri, 5pm to 2am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)52 814 9537. @salmongurudubai

Flashback

Flashback is located inside Paramount, the Hollywood-themed hotel in Downtown Dubai. This secret speakeasy hides behind a secret door, and you’ll have to ask the team at the front desk for its location. The theme is full 1920’s prohibition era, complete with furry barstools and retro gramophone. Pull up a chair and watch the mixologists get to work on creating you a theatrical cocktail.

Flashback, behind a secret door, Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai. (04) 246 6666. paramounthotelsdubai.com

7EVENTY8

This Japanese-inspired bar concept is Sumosan’s newest venture, and features a rich tapestry of interiors inspired by the auspicious Japanese numbers 7 and 8. The space is furnished with a rich, dark colour palette and vibrant Japanese motifs – gold accents, mirrored walls, traditional designs, and vases. The highlight is of course, the dragon mural on the ceiling.

7EVENTY8, The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai, Thurs to Sat, 10pm to 3am, Tel: (0) 54 722 3351, @7eventy8_dxb

So Much Trouble

Sip sip as you swipe swipe. An exclusive space of some of the world’s coolest designers and luxury vintage pieces, So Much Trouble is more than just a retail concept. This is the ultimate hidden bar. Here you will find a very exclusive, very high-end, specially curated collection of designer and vintage pieces. They will come from the sanctums of fashion and luxury – the hidden streets of Paris and Rome – with brands like Romani, Oceanus, Lama Jouni and Ibiza-born Isabel Moore, and archived luxuries and wardrobe staples from times gone by. Pre-loved, timeless, seasonal – all that.

So Much Trouble, Papas, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Wed to Sat, 2pm to 10pm, @somuchtroubledubai

NYX

Where upscale Greek taverna Gaia, named after the Hellenic earth spirit – is all things light, delicious, gold and glowing; its shush-shrouded counterpoint, NYX represents the Greek Goddess for night – shadow, spice, lucid dreams and the pull of naked flame. Beset with Greecian odes and earns, Minoan labyrinth fractals, blood-red upholstery, exclusive cocktails and celebrity ambassadors – NYX is the archetypal secret bar in Dubai, and harder to get into than Pandora’s Box.

NYX, Gaia Dubai, DIFC Gate Village 4, Dubai, @nyx__dxb

