“Alexa, what are things to do in Dubai this weekend?”

We’re here to cure the January blues and we’re giving you lots of options for activities in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, January 17

Try and find the way out

A post shared by BlackOut Escape Rooms | غرف الالغاز المرعبة 🧠 (@blackoutbycave)

Everyone loves an escape room. Whether you’re brilliant at hunting for clues, solving riddles or you’re someone to keep people from arguing when they’re stuck in a room together for 60 minutes, there are lots of options at Black Out Dubai. Choose from four rooms with varying levels of difficulty (and horror) and work together as a team to solve the clues and make your way out of the room. You must be over 16 to take part though. You can book here.

Black Out, Al Quoz, Dubai, from Dhs220 per person, +971 (0) 52 111 1041 @blackoutbycave

Try a new business lunch

A post shared by JATO (@jatodxb)

This is definitely Media City’s best kept secret. Try the new business lunch at Jato and you won’t be disappointed. The value for money is amazing, you’ll get one starter and a main for Dhs109, or two starters and a main course for Dhs129. The quality of the food is so good, you’ll think you’re stealing for that price.

Level 43 Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, business lunch Mon to Fri midday to 3pm. @jatodxb

Go paintballing indoors

A post shared by Singo Paintball (@singopaintball)

Take a trip to Wafi Mall and try out Singo Paintball; it’s the UAE’s first indoor paintball arena so you can even use it in the summer if you fancy running around and shooting paintballs at your family, friends or colleagues. It’s a great way to bond with your team, while also taking out any frustrations with them too…

Singo Paintball, Wafi Mall, from Dhs104. Tel: +971 (0) 58 669 3525 @singopaintball

Saturday, January 18

Go golf hero spotting

A post shared by Hero Dubai Desert Classic (@dubaidcgolf)

Head to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club and watch some heroes in action. Reigning champion Rory McIlroy will be returning along with other big names in the golfing world such as Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Robert MacIntyre and Tyrell Hatton. If you’re a golf fan, you won’t want to miss this event, it’s even free general admission. Tickets available here.

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, January 16 to 19 @dubaidcgolf

Go full geek

A post shared by Rove Hotels (@rovehotels)

Dress up in your favourite costume and head to the free geek community day on Saturday or Sunday at the Rove Downtown. There will be lots to do for everyone, expect vendors selling Otaku collectibles and comic books, up-and-coming artists selling their unique artworks, and a gaming zone with video game tournaments, board games, and Dungeons and Dragons. There’s even a karaoke lounge so get those vocal chords warmed up..

Vol.2 of Rove’s Geek Community Day x Hobby Nation, Rove Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 12pm to 10pm on Jan 18 and 19, free to attend but registration is a must, @rovehotels

Head for the ultimate hammam

A post shared by Nikki Beach Dubai (@nikkibeachdubai)

January is the perfect time for a little pampering. Get down to Nikki Spa for the ultimate hammam experience and a fabulous full-body massage after and relax those troubles away. The treatment is 120 minutes long and you can opt to stay after for a lunch at Café Nikki Book the treatment here.

Nikki Spa, Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai, 11am to 9pm, Dhs1120. Tel: +971 (0) 4 376 6150 @nikkibeachdubai

Sunday, January 19

Do a new joint brunch

A post shared by Iris Dubai (@irisdubai)

Koko Bay and Iris have joined forces to launch one of the city’s most exciting party beach brunches. Launching this weekend, and taking place every Sunday from 1pm until 5pm, Koko Bay will transform into a high-energy beachfront celebration. With packages starting from Dhs350, guests can immerse themselves in the electric vibes of Iris’ acclaimed DJs, while soaking in panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf in Koko Bay.

Koko Bay, Palm Jumeirah, Sunday 1pm to 5pm, starting from Dhs360 @kokobayuae

Go for a picnic

A post shared by Lorna | Scotland (@lmacleod_)

There are lots of spots around the city that are perfect for a picnic and if you need a little bit of quiet time, away from the hustle and bustle we’d recommend. Safa Park, Hatta Dam and Sunrise Beach are all amazing ones to bring a blanket and some nibbles and just chat with your loved ones.

Relax by a rooftop pool

A post shared by Tapasake Dubai (@tapasakedubai)

A rooftop pool day is a Dubai necessity. Part of the dazzling leisure and dining array at One&Only One Za’abeel, Tapasake has the UAE’s longest infinity pool. Pool days at Tapasake will set you back Dhs450 per person Monday to Thursday with Dhs200 redeemable, and Dhs500 Friday to Sunday with Dhs200 redeemable.

Tapasake, One&Only One Za’abeel, pool 10am to 9pm daily, from Dhs450. @tapasakedubai

Have a great weekend…