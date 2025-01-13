The address: Al Marmoom Domes…

There’s a brand new ultra-luxury glamping experience in town and it’s looking quite unmissable – the Al Marmoom Domes are hot off the staycation obsession press, newly opened to the general public but still quite exclusive.

Located in the heart of golden sands and lush greenery, this is a desert oasis, an experiential resort that will give you a taste of traditional desert living, complete with the heritage, culture and first-hand experience.

The domes themselves are stunning, little spheres of luxury open to sky with 360-degree views and featuring safari chic decor, from the drapes to the chandelier to the rounded wicker furniture. Shades of brown and orange are desert appropriate and a small step outside will bring you to a crystalline blue swimming pool, your very own private one.

Experiences…

In terms of experiences, the package will offer you a heritage safari program, falconry show, camel caravan, stargazing, horseback riding, camel riding, sunrise meditation, a sweeping taste of local cuisine and even a private butler service, depending on which package you choose.

The culinary experiences are a story of their own, with the Al Marmoom Oasis being at the heart of this action. The serene spot draws inspiration from traditional Emirati flavors and celebrates heritage while catering to modern palates. Eat in Bedouin-style seating, at the buffet or have breakfast in your dome. Discover more about the food here.

Prices…

One night full board would cost you Dhs6,000, two nights full board comes at Dhs11,000 and three nights full board will cost you Dhs16,000. But to be a part of this exclusive experience, there seems to be a membership, for which you can send a request on the website.

Al Marmoom Domes, Al Marmoon, Al Qudra, Tel: (0) 55 4030 943, @almarmoom.domes

