It’s brunch o’clock…

If you need to tuck into some tasty brunches in Abu Dhabi, but don’t know where to start – you’re in luck, because we have some great options for you…

From sushi to easy bites, pizza to Mexican and more…

Here are 30 of the best brunches in Abu Dhabi to try…

Annex

Annex Saturday evenings are reserved for Annex Rhythms where tasty bites are complemented by exclusive mixed drinks from 7pm to 10pm.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Sat, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs150 (ladies), Dhs245 (gents).

Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @abudhabiedition

Anantara Eastern Mangroves

Saturday brunch at all-day dining restaurant Ingredients means a super spread of international dishes paired with free-flowing drinks for a fun-filled afternoon. Live entertainment ensures the vibes are on-point.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Sat, 1.30pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs650 sparkling. Tel: (0)56 503 5121. anantara.com

AT25

You and your friends can make a splash in the pool, hit the dance floor, nibble on a sharing platter and enjoy house drinks for a steal at just Dhs99 every Saturday at AT25’s ‘Brunch & The Beats’. Keen to party on post-brunch? Let the good times roll with 10 drinks for a mere Dhs50.

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sat, noon to 4pm, Dhs99 house. Tel: (0)2 304 7777. @marriottdowntownad

Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

Taking place at Artisan Kitchen, the central dining room at Bab Al Qasr, this Saturday brunch features that all-important international big buffet with all the usual suspects. Throw in complimentary pool and beach access and you’ve got yourselves a sweet daycation.

Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs149 buffet only, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)2 205 3000. babalqasr.com

Bubbalicious

You can’t say you’re a pro at brunches in Abu Dhabi if you haven’t tried this hall of famer. Bubbalicious features a massive selection from an array of international live cooking stations. Expect roasts, grills, sushi, seafood and much more. If dessert is more your thing, dig into homemade chocolates, cakes, and more.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs229 soft, Dhs339 house, Dhs559 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 616 9999. @westinabudhabi

Café del Mar

Dive into a barbecue brunch by the pool at this uber-cool, Ibizan pool club, with easy bites, breezy vibes, and free-flowing drinks. Don’t forget your sunscreen.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Sat, noon to 4pm, Dhs399 house. Tel: (0)50 402 2283. @cafedelmarabudhabi

Cooper’s

Forget Saturday Night Live, it’s all about Saturday Brunch Live at Cooper’s Bar & Restaurant in Park Rotana with live entertainment rules. Guests can explore various food stations featuring salads, cheese, carvery, desserts, and main dishes such as unlimited roasted prime rib, braised brisket, fish ‘n’ chips, and shepherd’s pie, complemented by bottomless drinks.

Park Rotana, Sat, noon to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs279 house, Dhs329 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 657 3325. rotanatimes.com

Crust

Have a family? There are plenty of brunches in Abu Dhabi to try including this delightful family-friendly brunch at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Maryah Island. The menu showcases carefully curated Middle Eastern, Western and Asian specialities from executive chef Christian Buenrostro and executive pastry chef Rasika Mahina.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs270. Tel: (0)2 333 2444. @fsabudhabi

Dai Pai Dong

Dumpling fans, add this to your ‘Must-try brunches in Abu Dhabi’. Dim Sum is one of the most delicious ways to brunch, and Dai Pai Dong is one of the best in town. Expect elite-tier prawn and truffle dumplings, beef short ribs and killer wontons. Show up with an entourage and go slow – yum cha brunches are a marathon not a sprint.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Sun, noon to 4pm, Dhs298 soft, Dhs428 house, Dhs628 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 813 5588.

@daipaidongad

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

A bubbly Italian weekend brunch for Dhs240 per person. That’s the signature deal at Dino’s where guests enjoy Italian delights and assorted desserts alongside free-flowing cocktails, wine and bubbly. With its warm, casual, and friendly atmosphere, Dino’s continues to bring the finest flavours of Italy to the capital.

Pearl Rotana, Sat and Sun, noon to 4pm, Dhs180 soft, Dhs240 house, half price for children.

Under-fives free. Tel: (0)2 307 5555. rotanatimes.com

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Grand by name, grand by nature, this all-encompassing feast is a flavour flight through international dishes and globally renowned cuisines. Featuring no less than 145 dishes, and over a dozen live stations including a towering oyster station, carving station by Marco Pierre White steakhouse and a sushi station, expect to be truly spoiled for choice. It’s all washed down with three-hours of unlimited drinks, and an array of live entertainment from dancers or singers that rotate weekly.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs420 house, Dhs595 sparkling, Dhs148 children under 12. Tel: (0)2 654 333. fairmont.com/abu-dhabi

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Grand Hyatt’s interactive La Famiglia Saturday brunch promises kids’ activities and a family-style weekly rotational menu as well as complimentary pool & beach access.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs180 soft, Dhs280 house, half price for children six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. hyattrestaurants.com

Jumeirah At Saadiyat Island

Beautiful all-day dining venue White hosts Saturday brunch with live cooking stations that bring together cuisines from across the globe. While savouring the delicious brunch and enjoying the Aperol or Prosecco towers served at the table, White keeps guests busy with fun activities, including a spinning wheel with prizes, kids’ entertainment, and entertainment.

Jumeirah At Saadiyat Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs600 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. jumeirah.com

La Carnita

From sizzling fajitas to terrific tacos, La Carnita’s Mexican Saturday brunch is a four-course fiesta along Yas Bay Waterfront. We’re promised lively vibes that’ll take us to the streets of Mexico City.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 sparkling. Tel: (0)50 185 8068. @lacarnita_auh

Lock, Stock & Barrel

Rocking live music, top pub grub and unlimited cocktails make Lock Stock & Live one of the best party brunches in the capital. Loud, proud and boisterous.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 423 8308. @lockstockabudhabi

Nurai Island

Retreat to a private island paradise for a grand Saturday feast. You’ll get all of the best bits of a buffet brunch: plentiful stations of fresh salads, sushi and more, all paired with free-flowing drinks and live entertainment. Plus, brunch comes with return transfers, use of the waterpark, and pool and beach access.

Off Saadiyat Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs500 soft, Dhs600 house, Dhs700 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 617 2211. nuraiisland.com

Pacifico Tiki

A Polynesian paradise in Al Bandar Marina, a string of wallet-friendly deals await at this tropical spot. On Saturday, snag a table on the terrace or book a seat indoors to be closest to the buffet and enjoy free-flowing food and drink.

Al Raha Beach, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs249 house. Tel: (0)50 696 9298. @tiki.pacifico

Paradiso

Mediterranean vibes await at trendy Paradiso, with dishes such as buttery grilled king prawns, truffle pizza or agnolotti bursting with a creamy mix of ricotta and pumpkins. Save room for the grand finale – a scrumptious pannacotta adorned with Madagascar vanilla, apricots and caramelised almonds.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 sparkling. Tel: (0)50 437 2869. @paradisoabudhabi

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas

With brunch at the Café Restaurant, children will have a blast at Camp Hyatt kids club, while parents indulge in a huge buffet.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs720 sparkling, half price for children six to 11 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)50 740 5323. hyattresaturants.com

Porters English Pub

Kick off your weekend at Porters’ Saturday party brunch. Expect authentic pub grub, a lively atmosphere, and a lot of fun with games and interactive activities.

Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs125 soft, Dhs175 house. Tel: (0)2 495 3936. @portersabudhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi takes their Aqua Brunch outdoors from October. Expect live music from a saxophonist and a globally-themed buffet, which features the Asian corner, Mexican station and Italian selection. Brunch also includes pool access.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Sat, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs255 soft, Dhs355 house, Dhs455 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com

Saadiyat Beach Club

In the elegant surrounds of this chic beach club, brunchers can delight in a family-style sharing menu of seafood, fresh salads and tiered sweet treats, all while admiring the breathtaking seaside views.

Saadiyat Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 sparkling.

Tel: (0)2 656 3500. @saadiyatbeachclub

Sevilla

The whole family can get stuck-in with food, fun activities and good times at this all-age-encompassing Saturday brunch. Expect a buffet piled high with international dishes that includes live stations of fresh seafood and grilled meats, and don’t miss a trip (or several) to the dessert shop. It’s paired with live entertainment and face painting for little ones.

Al Raha Beach Hotel, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs245 soft, Dhs335 house, Dhs435 sparkling. Tel: (0)56 545 0145. @alrahabeachhotel

Sofra BLD

One of the most popular Saturday brunches in Abu Dhabi, Sofra bld situated at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, hosts a ‘Gardens of Babylon’ brunch. Expect extravagance, and an over-the-top sensory feast with unlimited drinks.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs328 soft, Dhs428 house, Dhs528 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @shangrilaabudhabi

St Regis Abu Dhabi

Marvel at an electrifying champagne sabering ritual. Engage in an immersive rum tasting experience and feast on an almost overwhelming array of delicious international delicacies. This is The Project Brunch at the Terrace on the Corniche and it’s going to knock your brunching socks off.



St Regis Abu Dhabi, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs400 house, Dhs650 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 694 4553.

@stregisabudhabi

Stills

Proudly home to the longest bar in the capital, you won’t have to queue for a drink at the Saturday brunch at Stills. Daydream brunch offers international flavours and free-flowing drinks, plus an after-party that gets you unlimited drinks from 4pm to 7pm for Dhs149.

Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs189 soft, Dhs289 house, Dhs349 sparkling, Dhs79 children 6 to 12. Under 6s free. Tel: (0)2 656 3066. @stillsyasisland

Teatro

Every Saturday, Teatro offers you the opportunity to indulge in all of its signature dishes featuring its five cuisines – Thai, Japanese Sushi, Chinese, Indian and Italian – at Taste of Teatro’s evening brunch from 6pm to 11pm for just Dhs295.

Park Rotana, Sat, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs120 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)2 657 3317. @teatroabudhabi

Vakava

From Mexico to Argentina, Vakava’s fiesta brunch takes diners on a trip around Latin America with Chef Richard Sandoval’s famous ceviche, grilled meats and empanadas all served to table alongside house drinks.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Sat, 2pm to 7pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @vakavaabudhabi

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Go big or go home – that’s the motto at this party brunch at Garage inside W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. You’ll find five culinary hubs, serving everything from Middle Eastern mezze to Asian-inspired plates, plus 11 drinks stations, live music, dancers, the works.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs320 soft, Dhs420 house, Dhs589 sparkling.

Tel: (0)2 656 0000. wabudhabidining.com

Zuma

Zuma’s Baikingu Brunch incorporates all the best that Zuma has to offer, beginning with a selection of starters, including Zuma’s signature shrimp tempura, crispy fried squid, as well as an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and maki. Plus, options from the live robata cooking station, followed by signature main courses, including miso marinated black cod and grilled Australian wagyu ribeye, finishing things off with an assortment of desserts from the eclectic food display.

Zuma Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne, Dhs195 for children aged four to 12. Tel: (0)2 401 5900. @zumaabudhabi

