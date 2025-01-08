Things to know about, what not to carry, ticket details and more…

If you weren’t aware, at long last, Ain Dubai has reopened after being closed for two years and nine months. The world’s largest observation wheel reopened on December 25, 2024. So for those of you who didn’t get a chance to hop on board when it initially opened back in October 2021, you finally have a second chance.

If you are planning a visit, here’s a What’s On first-hand account of how to have a seamless experience.

Get your Ain Dubai tickets

Once you’ve rounded up your non-acrophobia family and friends, plan a date and time. The next step would be to get your tickets.

You can either purchase your tickets in advance on aindubai.com or purchase it at the ticket booth at The Wharf, next to Rimbabelle. There is a ticket stand located outside The Wharf as well, but when we visited, it wasn’t yet operational.

Restaurant. Read until the end for the different ticket options available. If you want to secure your date and time of choice, book your spots in advance.

What’s On top tip: When we visited on a weekday, we booked online in advance and picked an earlier time slot (2pm) and were lucky to not queue in any lines. This also meant we had just three other people in our pods, allowing us to walk around the pod without getting in the way of each other or battling for a spot to snap a photo.

PS – If you don’t really need any assistance from the staff, there are ticket machines available right besides the ticket office.

Now boarding

No matter what time you pick, no matter where you stay, or even if you’re on Bluewaters Island when your departure time is coming up, make your way to Ain Dubai at least 15 to 20 minutes before. This will give you enough time to use the restrooms, go through security (see below on what not to carry), freshen up for the photos, or even grab a quick sip or bite.

If you’ve opted for a ticket with photos, here’s where a little magic happens. Standing against a blank wall, strike two different poses with your family and friends, which will be superimposed on various different backgrounds of Ain Dubai. You will be handed a QR code on card to hold onto, which will be scanned at the end of your trip.

From here, take an escalator (or an elevator) ride to the boarding area. If you’ve booked a ticket with lounge access, here’s where you can enjoy sips and bites. Or, you will directly be led to the queue to hop into a cabin. A small warning: you will be on a (really) slow-moving travelator as you get into a pod (which personally, was the scariest part of the experience).

Once you’re in the pod, take a seat or wander around the cabin and soak in all the views. Ain Dubai experiece, (aka the rotation) lasts around 38 minutes, and you will be able to see views of Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeriah, Bluewaters and on really clear days, you may be able to spot as far at the Burj Khalifa. Inside the pod, there will be light music paired with an audio guide pointing out main attractions as well as telling you at what part of your journey you’re at.

Wander around the cabin (or stay seated if you prefer) and soak in the different views from different spots in the cabin. Snap those photos and get those recordings. In short, enjoy!

And don’t miss the sand art of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as you make your descent.

Back on terra firma

When you return to the ground floor, the staff will be able to assist you with getting your photographs. You can choose to receive all 2o photograph options for an additional Dhs50. When you have a moment post your experience, scan the QR and you will be taken to a website where you need to sign up to download the photos. If you didn’t pay the additional Dhs50 for all the snaps, remember you can only pick two – so pick wisely.

Before you leave, you can pick up a souvenir from the gift store. There’s magnets, tea cups, hats, posters, tot bags and much more, but we walked home with a coin memoribilia (Dhs20) with the Ain Dubai on it.

And there’s more to see and do

Once you exit the gift store, head to the main stage where there will be a DJ entertaining the crowd or a Latin band to entertain the crowd. There’s also a hip-hop street battle from 3.30pm to 4.30pm and if you’re here post sunset, at 7.30pm to 9.30pm you can enjoy the Light Of Dubai show. You can view details and showtimings here.

If you’re feeling hunger pangs, currently there are eight food vendors with food and drink offerings. You can view the menus here.

And if you’re little ones have the energy, they can have a go at some of the game stalls at the avenue for a chance to walk home with a prize.

Need to know

To avoid any delays, here are the items that are prohibited.

Lighters

All types of cigarettes (including vapes)

Sharp objects

Laptops

Food

Strollers

Drones

Umbrellas

If you happen to have these items with you, don’t worry. To the left of the entrance, there are lockers that are free to use. You will need to set a four-digit pin, (similar to hotel safes), and you will be allowed entry. Right next to it, there is a space where you can leave the baby strollers, too.

After your tickets are scanned, you will need to go through a security check, so make sure you thoroughly check all your pockets and your bag beforehand.

Ain Dubai ticket details

There are various types of tickets available with prices starting from Dhs145. Do note, 3.30pm to 6pm is peak hours, and the prices for packages go up.

Here are the details:

Ain Dubai Views

Cost: Free for children under three, Dhs115 per child (over 3), Dhs145 per adult (over 12)

Family pass: Dhs415 two adults (over 12) and two children (over 3)

You will get 360-degree views, a shared cabin (where you’re free to roam around), and access to pre-ride interactives.

Ain Dubai Plus Views

Cost: Free for children under three, Dhs155 per child (over 3), Dhs195 per adult (over 12)

Family pass: Dhs560 two adults (over 12) and two children (over 3)

You will get a choice of a wrap and a soft beverage per person, two digital images, fast queue, and in your pod there is a bench where you can sit as you enjoy the views. Opting for the family pass? Each person will receive a snack and beverage, and you will get four digital prints.

Ain Dubai Premium

Cost: Free for children under three, Dhs215 per child (over 3), Dhs265 per adult (over 12). You will be issued a wristband with this option, but don’t lose it.

You will get two complimentary drinks per person (soft drink or a mocktail), will enjoy priority access plus access to Sea View Lounge – Ain Dubai’s exclusive lounge with stunning views.

Additional: If you prefer, you can get two cocktails or a house bevvy for Dhs295.

With the bubbly option for Dhs395, you will get two glasses plus canapes which you can enjoy in the lounge, or in the cabin. With this option, you will get two digital images.

Want a two-course meal? It’s Dhs375 with a soft drink in the lounge. With this option, you will get two digital photos for a memory.

Ain Dubai VIP

Cost: Dhs1260 upto 6 people, Dhs1850 upto 10 people and Dhs3400 upto 20 people.

Go the VIP route if you’re going to Ain Dubai with a huge group of people. You will enjoy an entire cabin to yourself, get access to the Seaview Lounge, and eight digital images or a photo folder per person.

Ain Dubai VIP Plus

Cost: Dhs2,800 upto 10 people, Dhs6,150 upto 15 people.

With VIP Plus, you will have an entire cabin set up for you and your group. It’s perfect for celebrations of any sort. You can pick from a range of beverage packages, plus you’ll get Dhs800 in credit redeemable at the lounge. You will eight digital images or a photo folder per person.

Images: What’s On, and supplied