When does a holiday truly start for you? Is it the moment you fill in the sarcastically-toned out-of-office reply? Is it the packing, straining at the elbow “does this bag feel heavy to you” stage? The clock-watching, toe-tapping, “ooh Burj Khalifa” taxi ride to the airport? For many the holiday only starts to feel real, when they’re at the airport, bleary-eyed and storming towards the check-in desk, mentally rehearsing the ‘any chance of a free upgrade?’ speech.

Whenever the precise moment that slipping into ‘on vacay’ mode actually occurs, it’s probably fair to conclude that the travel experience to a destination is an essential component of that overall holiday feeling. And although we often take it for granted living in the UAE, within that experience, a feeling of safety and security is subconsciously crucial to the event’s perceived positivity.

Your exits are here, here and here

As referenced above, the UAE is by all objective measures – one of the safest countries on the planet, so it’s an unsurprising, though welcome, fact that its supremacy on the streets continues into the skies. A recent series of rankings by AirlineRatings.com – “The world’s best one-stop airline safety and product rating review website” (you have to admire the unashamed brazenness of an independent rating website, rating itself) placed all of Dubai’s commercial airlines within its top 20 Safest Airlines and Safest Low-Cost Airline indexes. (with three of the five appearing in the top 10).

The rankings are based on the following criteria: Serious incidents over the past two years; fleet age; fleet size; rate of incidents; Fatalities Profitability IOSA certification; ICAO country audit pass; and pilot skill and training.

Emirates was named third (a big jump from sixth place last year) and Etihad fifth in the main carrier category.

The full table looked like this:

Air New Zealand Qantas Cathay Pacific; Qatar Airways; Emirates Virgin Australia Etihad Airways ANA EVA Air Korean Air Alaska Airlines Turkish Airlines (THY) TAP Portugal Hawaiian Airlines American Airlines SAS British Airways Iberia Finnair Lufthansa/Swiss JAL Air Canada Delta Airlines Vietnam Airlines United Airlines

Although on a personal note, the Emirates safety video remains top of our pre-flight checklist chart – shout out to the lady swatting away imaginary vape plumes.

All the thrills of travel, with slightly fewer frills

The ranking for Low-Cost carriers emerged with Jetstar taking the top spot, followed by:

Hong Kong Express Jetstar Group Ryanair easyJet Frontier Airlines AirAsia Wizz Air VietJet Air Southwest Airlines Volaris flydubai Norwegian Vueling Jet2 Sun Country Airlines WestJet JetBlue Airways Air Arabia IndiGo Eurowings Allegiant Air Cebu Pacific ZipAir SKY Airline Air Baltic

That’s Etihad, Emirates, Wizz Air, flydubai and Air Arabia – all featuring in, what is ostensibly, the Premier League of in flight peace-of-mind.