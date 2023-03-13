We happen to agree…

Dubai is possibly one of the few places in the world where you can leave your mobile phone in a public bathroom and find it in exactly the same spot hours later. In fact, many residents will leave their wallets on a table to reserve them (only in Dubai).

As HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai once (rightly) said, “if a woman wanders alone at any hour of the day or night without fear, know that she is in the Emirates.”

And now for the third year running, Dubai has been named the cleanest and safest city in the world, according to the Global Power City Index (GPCI) issued by Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation.

Sheikh Mohammed shared the announcement on his Twitter account, saying “Cleanliness is a civilization..Cleanliness is a culture..Cleanliness is part of faith..Dubai is the safest city in the world..the cleanest in the world..and the most beautiful, God willing..let us keep it safe, stable, and prosperous..”

دبي المدينة الأنظف في العالم حسب مؤشر قوة المدن العالمية الذي تصدره منظمة موري ميموريال في اليابان لآخر ٣ أعوام .

النظافة حضارة .. النظافة ثقافة .. النظافة من الإيمان .. دبي المدينة الآمن عالمياً .. والأنظف عالمياً .. والأجمل بإذن الله.. لنحافظ عليها آمنة مستقرة مزدهرة .. pic.twitter.com/2I1VcMfOeg — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 10, 2023

This incredible city has previously been named the third safest city for solo female travellers, the most popular destination in the world for 2022, and the safest place to walk alone at night, among many other accolades.

Images: Supplied